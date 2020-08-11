Sinn Féin says ‘good riddance’ as Twitter troll resigns from party

Sinn Féin has said “good riddance” to a social media troll who was forced to resign from the party.

Paul Heffernan, a Sinn Féin member in Wexford, confessed after being confronted by a businessman over anonymous abusive texts on social media.

A party investigation found he had used a Twitter account to troll politicians of other parties, as well as various high-profile individuals.

The account used the name ‘Pee O’Neill’, a variant of well-known IRA codename P O’Neill, which was used to claim attacks and make statements.

Eoin Ó Broin, Sinn Féin’s spokesman on housing, said: “With respect to the former member, good riddance. I think if you're going to say something on social media, then say it under your own name. This business of hiding behind anonymity, I think, is cowardly.”

But Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said: “It is time Mary Lou McDonald took action against the Sinn Féin trolls who are destroying Irish public discourse and bullying and intimidating people.

“Ahead of the new Dáil term, every party should make a clear statement about how its members and representatives communicate on social media. All parties should instruct their members to use their real names online, and not fake accounts.

“This is most needed in Sinn Féin, as it seems they are actually engaged in organised online bullying,” she said, pointing out that Sinn Féin recently advertised to recruit online ‘activists’.

“Any time a member of another party puts something online, they are met with an avalanche of abuse from Sinn Féin activists,” she said, echoing an attack made by Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar, who angrily denounced online bullying by Sinn Féin members on the last night of the Dáil before it rose for the summer recess.

But Mr Ó Broin said: “I don't accept that the party doesn't do enough.

“In this instance, if that individual hadn't resigned from the party, you'd have lots of us making sure everything was done to get rid of such a person. And what I would say is: there is an element of social media, it's a minority, but it's nasty.

“We have far too many positive things to be talking about to be engaged in nasty or negative or vitriolic attacks on anybody, so I think our record stands for itself.”

Asked about the alleged organised operation of so-called ‘Shinnerbots’, Mr Ó Broin said: “It's not true, it doesn't exist. People are accountable for what they say themselves online, and what we can do is we can urge people to use social media positively.

“The party doesn't benefit from negativity online, our party will benefit if people are positive. All I'd say to people is, if they want to do right by our party on social media or publicly, talk of the positives. Don't be engaging in the negative.”

Mr Ó Broin said that Mr Varadkar had “no idea what he's talking about” in alleging organised online bullying of people from other parties.

Asked if Sinn Féin attracted more trolls than other parties, he said: “People who vote for our party do so because of the policies that we advocate on housing and health and a United Ireland.”He said Mr Varadkar would be “better focused on fixing the problems he created during his last five years in government and dealing with the trolls in his own party”.

But Ms Carroll MacNeill said: “Chris Andrews was invited to join Sinn Féin less than a year after he had to leave Fianna Fáil due to the fake account he set up to harass and slander his internal party opponents.

“Breege Quinn, who has campaigned for truth following her son Paul’s murder, is at the receiving end of constant online abuse.

“There have been years of examples of bullying in Sinn Féin, with a number of members and councillors having to resign.

“Sinn Féin activists take it to a new and dangerous level. Sinn Féin is not a normal party. They have allowed a situation to develop where online trolling is the norm.”

Mr Ó Broin responded: “She's just engaging in some cheap political point-scoring. Sinn Féin has clear social media guidelines that apply to members of the party.

“If people are engaged in negativity on social media and they think it's helpful to shame, it's not. They should stop.”

Online Editors