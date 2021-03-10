Sinn Féin rolls out advertisement campaign in US newspapers on united Ireland

Sinn Féin have rolled out an advertisement campaign today in the US calling for a referendum on Irish Unity.

The ad campaign organised by Friends of Sinn Féin is supported by a number of Irish American groups seeking support for a United Ireland Referendum.

“A United Ireland - let the people have their say”, half-page ads placed in the New York Times and the Washington Post were headlined, while full page ads featured in Irish American newspapers such as the Irish Echo and the Irish Voice.

The adverts run ahead of St Patrick's Day next week and highlights the “ties” between Ireland and the US, seeking support for a United Ireland.

One of the ads read; “We appeal to the Irish Government to promote and plan for Unity. As Americans, we call our government and public representatives to urge the British Government to set the date for the Unity Referendum.

“This is the time for the people of Ireland to have their say. With your support, we can be the first generation of Americans to visit a free and United Ireland.”

Irish American groups in support of the ad campaign include the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Irish American Unity Conference, and the James Connolly Irish American Labor Coalition.

The ad focuses on the Good Friday Agreement saying it has “changed Ireland for the better” and “twenty-three years on Ireland continues to seek the full implementation” of the agreement. It also highlights Ireland’s position as a member of the European Union.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has welcomed Irish-American support and said it is “central to the signing and safeguarding of the Good Friday Agreement”.

She added, “A unity referendum is the measure of that right and an essential commitment of the Agreement”.

