Sinn Féin received the most State funding in 2020

Sinn Féin was the political party which received the most money from State funds last year.

It received a total of €3.45m from the State last year, while Fianna Fáil received €3.4m and Fine Gael received €2.97m.

However, out of the three largest political parties, Sinn Féin spent by far the least last year, spending €2.2m, while Fianna Fáil spent €3.2m and Fine Gael spent €2.57m.

A newly published report from the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) on funding of political parties in 2020 shows that Sinn Féin carried over €963,113 of State funds from 2019.

It spent over €1m on wages and salaries, €92,869 on ‘Computer and Web’ and €29,226 on ‘Termination Payments’.

Last year, Fianna Fáil spent €1.2m on ‘Personnel costs’, €66,700 on newspapers and €65,261 on ‘Computer maintenance’.

It also spent €37,184 on telephone costs and €427,666 on ‘Office and Parliamentary Overheads’.

Party leader Micheál Martin received a payment of €14,423.

Fine Gael spent €689,476 on ‘Employee remuneration costs’ and €56,823 on consultancy services.

The Green Party received €1.2m in State funds, paying €539,375 for its employees and €18,434 on ‘Think-in meetings’.

The Greens also spent €4,410 on ‘Media monitoring’.

Independents 4 Change received €120,981, €3,000 of which it paid to its parliamentary leader.

Solidarity People Before Profit received €601,575, which included €4,861 on ‘Phones’, €184,910 on salaries and €100 on travel expenses.

The Labour Party received €957,840 last year, paying €468,372 for salaries and pensions, €31,158 on ‘Rent and rates’, €40,628 on ‘Meetings’ and €9,408 on ‘Head office maintenance’.

The Social Democrats received €658,227 in State funds and spent €152,780 on ‘Salaries, PRSI and Pension contributions’. It also spent €24,247 on recruitment costs and €9,993 on ‘Consultant fees’.

Aontú had €58,401 available to spend last year, spending €19,474 on research.

Parliamentary party leaders and elected independent politicians receive the Parliamentary Activities Allowance (PAA) as well as funding under the Electoral Act 1997.

Under the Electoral Act, parties received a total of over €5.8m of funding last year and total expenditure was just under €4.8m.

Under the Parliamentary Activities Allowance, €7.6m was paid out to leaders of parties, as well as €667,351 to independent TDs and €220,482 to independent Senators.

A total of €7.3m was spent by politicians during the year under the PAA.