Sinn Féin pushes for €50-a-week rise to help jobless fight cost-of-living crisis

Sinn Féin is proposing an almost €50-a-week increase in the Jobseeker’s Allowance to address the cost-of-living crisis.

In a submission to the Government’s Commission on Taxation and Welfare, the party said unemployed people currently in receipt of the €208-a-week allowance should be entitled to a payment that meets the Minimum Essential Standard of Living (MESL).

An MESL is a standard of living which meets an individual or household’s physical, psychological and social needs.

In a wide-ranging submission, Sinn Féin quoted 2021 research by the Vincentian Partnership for Social Justice (VPSJ) that found the weekly MESL expenditure for a single adult living alone is €251.82

“The highest rate of Jobseeker’s Allowance falls short in meeting this by a significant €48.82 per week,” Sinn Féin said.

“The concentration of deep income inadequacy is due to the current structures of the social welfare system.

“Existing rates of social assistance payments do not adequately support even a MESL, which should act as a baseline for setting welfare rates,” it added.

Sinn Féin is critical of what it calls the “fiver for all budgets” which the Government has introduced in recent years.

These have seen welfare rates across the board increase by €5 per week while tax cuts put a similar amount into the average worker’s pocket.

The party also supports Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys’ plan to link jobseeker payments to a percentage of a person’s former income with a reasonable maximum cap on rates.

“Sinn Féin believes people should not face an income ‘cliff-edge’ because of losing their job,” the party said.

“Providing people with an income that will allow people to get back on their feet, without imposing additional worries, financial stress or increasing personal debt should be the norm and not just during a pandemic.”

Ms Humphreys has been examining whether the welfare system set up during Covid, which saw the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (Pup) linked to incomes, could be introduced for the unemployed.

Sinn Féin also wants a Social Welfare Commission established which would determine the rates of pension and other benefits before a budget.

The Government is considering such a proposal which it hopes will take the politics out of decisions such as increasing the weekly rate of the state pension.

After a lifetime of work, people should be able to choose between retiring at 65 on their state pension or continuing to work, SF said in submission

In its submission, Sinn Féin urges the Commission on Taxation and Welfare to support the right for people to retire on a state pension at 65 years old while allowing those who want to continue to work beyond this age to do so.

“After a lifetime of work, people should be able to choose between retiring at 65 on their state pension or continuing to work,” the party said.

“Voters clearly rejected pension age hikes in general election 2020, and the Pensions Commission was established to further review the state pension and other pension-related matters,” it added.

Sinn Féin said increased employer PRSI contributions should be introduced to raise taxes to pay for spending on pension payments into the future along with other financial measures the party is planning to introduce in power.

The party said employers’ social contributions were very low in Ireland when compared with rates in other European countries

They also want to remove tax credits from anyone earning over €100,000 on a tapered basis and suggested introducing a new rate of tax on all earnings over €140,000.

The rate at which the new income tax could be charged is not mentioned in the submission to the commission.