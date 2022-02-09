Sinn Féin is proposing a 'cost of living cash payment' which would see workers given €100 or €200 depending how much they earn.

Under the new plan, an employee earning up to €30,000 would receive €200 while a worker earning between €30,000 to €60,000 would receive €100.

Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said the payment would be made on top of the Government’s proposed €100 energy credit if the party was in power.

In a statement, Mr Doherty said Sinn Féin has been warning the Government for months about the rising cost of living.

“Instead of taking decisive action, the Government have put their head in the sand and have allowed rents, childcare costs and energy costs to spiral out of control,” Mr Doherty said.

“They just don’t get it. They don’t understand the pressure that workers and families, who need action now, are under,” he added.

Mr Doherty said the €100 electricity credit for every household is “better than nothing” but it is “simply not enough”.

“A Sinn Féin government would make direct Cost of Living Cash Payments to support workers and families; in addition to making the already announced €100 electricity credit available,” he said.

“An individual on an income of up to €30,000 would receive a Cost of Living Cash Payment of €200, and an individual on income of between €30,000 to €60,000 would receive a Cost of Living Cash Payment of €100.

“This payment - along with our proposal to put a month’s rent back in people’s pockets and axe the Carbon Tax hike due in May - would give hard pressed workers and families the break they so badly need,” he added.

Sinn Féin is also calling for a three year cap on rents and proposing the introduction of a rent relief tax credit for renters worth €1,500.



