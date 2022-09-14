Sinn Féin plays it smart with a flawless show of respect that will reap rewards

It was an extraordinary day in so many ways.

Those who officially oppose monarchy played the most prominent roles in welcoming Britain’s new king Charles III to Northern Ireland, while those who fervently believe in it were left more on the sidelines.

King Charles was greeted at Hillsborough Castle by First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill, who doubly clasped his hand.

“Thank you so much for the kind words that you said about my mother,” he told her.

O’Neill replied: “She played a great role here in terms of reconciliation and peace. It is the end of an era for sure.”

The king listened intently to a speech by Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey.

And it was North Belfast MP John Finucane who was there to receive him at St Anne’s Cathedral along with the party’s Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black.

The DUP must have been green with envy the key positions on such a grand, historic day fell to Sinn Fein.

Had Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party nominated a Speaker, it would have been a DUP veteran, not a former republican internee, representing MLAs and delivering a speech broadcast across the UK.

There was one moment in Hillsborough Castle that will have made the DUP leader blush.

“Anyway, it’s very good to see you again because I haven’t seen you for a bit,” the King told O’Neill.

“Yes, I know, a few years. Cork, I think, was the last time we met,” she replied.

“What are you now, the biggest party are you?” he enquired.

“We are indeed,” O’Neill said.

“Don’t be telling Jeffrey that!” Maskey quipped with the DUP leader standing right beside them.

Sinn Féin clearly made a call that it wasn’t holding back for the king’s visit, and that it will take whatever flak may come its way from republican grassroots.

The party didn’t just go through the motions in its efforts to welcome the new monarch and to mourn his mother.

Its representatives, dressed from head to toe in black, were warm, empathetic and friendly in their exchanges with Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

As Mr Finucane and Ms Black greeted Charles outside St Anne’s, the assembled crowd started singing God Save The King.

Inside, the party’s representatives — along with the rest of the congregation — stood for the British national anthem.

In terms of showing respect to the royals, Sinn Fein was flawless. It left no room for complaint even among its sternest unionist critics.

Its actions went far beyond Martin McGuinness’s handshake with the Queen at Belfast Lyric’s Theatre 10 years ago.

Yesterday Sinn Fein significantly accentuated its relationship with the House of Windsor.

It was all very different at the start of this year.

In January the DUP and Ulster Unionists questioned the party’s appetite for inclusivity as they accused Finance Minister Conor Murphy of refusing to facilitate the planting of a tree at Stormont to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Two months later, Sinn Fein took part in the tree-planting ceremony.

Now its wholehearted and positive participation in events at Hillsborough Castle and St Anne’s Cathedral mark new territory for the party.

Many of its traditional supporters will instinctively share the position taken by People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, who tweeted “working-class people get nothing from royalist pomp and ceremony”.

Sinn Féin is most definitely stretching itself and its supporters, but the party has clearly calculated that the political rewards it will reap far outweigh the risks.