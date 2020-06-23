Sinn Fein plans €200 voucher for every adult to spend in pubs, restaurants and hotels under €1bn tourism scheme

Sinn Féin has proposed giving every adult and child a government funded gift voucher to spend in pubs, restaurants and hotels to kick-start the tourism industry.

Under the €1bn scheme every adult would be given a €200 voucher and every child would get €100 to spend in local businesses that sign up to the scheme.

Some of the voucher would have to be spent this year and they would expire at the end of 2021.

Similar schemes have been introduce in Italy, Australia, Iceland and Hong Kong.

Launching the proposal, Sinn Féin TD Darren O’Rourke said: “We think it's a really effective mechanism that would make a huge difference to the sector and puts money in people's pockets and puts money through the tills of the tourism and hospitality sector.”

“It serves two purposes in our mind, first of all, it supports jobs in the sector and it puts money in people's pockets so it puts money through the through the till… but also it gives workers and families a much needed break in light of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

The State funded scheme would not be means tested as Sinn Féin believe people who have additional income would add to the price of the voucher with their own money.

Online Editors