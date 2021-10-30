Sinn Féin passes motion backing use of non-jury courts

SINN Féin has backed the use of non-jury courts for gangland crime at its Ard Fheis at the Helix in North Dublin.

Party leader Mary Lou MacDonald earlier said it was needed ‘in exceptional circumstances'.

A number of delegates spoke out against the motion and urged those present to vote against it.

An ex-prisoner as well as a several Ogra Shinn Fein members voted against the motion.

Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly, as well as Dublin TDs Louise O’Reilly, Paul Donnelly and Mark Ward spoke in favour of the motion.

The three-judge criminal court has been used in trials of dissident republicans and gangland criminals, and has no jury in order to avoid any potential intimidation of members.

The party has long been an opponent of the non-jury court.

It’s understood the party voted in favour two-to-one of the motion today.

Mr Kelly said: “This is a very significant route for the party leadership and I believe a very decisive initiative.

“This motion is not just about criticising what exists.

“(It- is) an effective alternative that will change the daily lives of our people who are under pressure from organised crime gangs, who are bringing nothing but hurt, especially to the most vulnerable in our communities.

“We believe that all courts should be integrated into a single, modern justice system, which will include provision for jury trials, anonymising jury trials, and special protection for juries where these are clearly demonstrated.”

The motion states that Sinn Fein “agrees with the Irish Council for Civil Liberties and other human rights bodies that the Special Criminal Court as currently constituted has no place in a modern criminal justice system”.

It describes the Offences Against the State Act, which underpins the court, to be an

“archaic and outdated legal framework that is incapable of tackling 21st-century serious organised crime”.

The use of non-jury courts has been criticised by human rights groups, including Amnesty

International and the UN Human Rights Committee.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) has called for the Special Criminal Court to be abolished, and said that aspects of the court is in violation of a right to a fair trial.

Ms McDonald had earlier said: “We are now saying today that we recognise the need, in exceptional circumstances, for the option of a non-jury court,” she said, ending decades of Republican denunciation of the Special Criminal Court, which heard terrorism cases.

“What we don’t want is the current system, where the DPP decides if there is a case to be prosecuted, and where the case should be heard,” she told journalists as the Ard Fheis opened.

“That’s deeply problematic — it has been criticised from within the legal confraternity and by human right groups, domestically and internationally.”

A non-jury court would be appropriate in cases of jury intimidation and jury or witness tampering, she said.

At the time of the Good Friday agreement the intention was to abolish “special powers,” she said. It was “crazy” to regularly renew 80-year-old legislation, she added, referring to the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

But new arrangements were needed to hold gangs to account as part of a permanent reform of the system, she added. “Organised crime is wreaking havoc across society, and we are very concerned that these gangs who are bringing terror to the streets are held accountable,” she said. “Part and parcel of that is resourcing the Gardaí.

A cross-party report on reform of judicial structures in this area, initiated by former Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, and to which SF had an input, will shortly be published.

Some 700 delegates are attending the party’s first in-person Ard Fheis in more than two years, which will also be addressed by Northern leader Michelle O’Neill, with Ms McDonald giving a keynote address on television tonight.

Earlier the latter joked that she “sounded like Darth Vadar, not a good start” as she wore a mask to meet the media.

Health, housing and the need for the Government to work effectively, and in the interest of all in the North, were key messages, she said.

SF was preparing to be in Government in the South

The overall theme is about change, Ms McDonald added, and about “driving change all across Ireland.”