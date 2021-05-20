Sinn Féin offer more details about voter database, but fall short of saying who has access to ‘Abú’ system

AS IT emerged the Data Protection Commissioner is to launch an audit of all political parties, the issue of how personal voter information is stored and managed took centre stage at an Oireachtas Local Government Committee meeting.

The hearing was arranged in the wake of Independent.ie revelations about Sinn Féin’s secret voter database, the Abú system. Over the course of two hours, fresh information emerged about the Sinn Féin database and how other parties treat personal data.

Who showed up?

Committee chair Steven Matthews invited parties to send their general secretaries, or a representative, to take questions on how they manage voter data.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, the Labour Party and Social Democrats all sent their general secretaries to take questions. However, Sinn Féin sent the party’s housing spokesperson, Eoin Ó Broin, who is also a member of the Local Government Committee.

Mr Ó Broin believed he should have been allowed appear as a witness and a committee member. However, Mr Matthews told him that was not permitted and he was prevented from asking questions.

Fine Gael Senator John Cummins said Sinn Féin’s refusal to send their current secretary general, Ken O’Connell, was an “affront” to the committee.

The Abú system

Revelations about Sinn Féin’s voter database sparked the committee hearing and, naturally, there were a lot of questions about how it operates and what is stored on it.

Mr Ó Broin revealed new details about the level of information contained on Abú, but was short on answers about who has access to it. He said the system can cross-reference the electoral register with the marked register, which shows if people voted or not, after elections.

He also said the system records “face-to-face interactions” between voters and Sinn Féin activists during an election period.

Under questioning from Fine Gael TD Emer Higgins, Mr Ó Broin said the system also contains a separate section for recording “other" voter information. He said this field is “usually” not used but said he has recorded in this section if people need lifts to polling stations on election day.

He denied Sinn Féin cross-references information they glean from social media with their voter databases. This is despite internal party training manuals telling members they could do so.

He said each TD, along with their director of elections and director of canvass, would have access to details of their constituency on the Abú system during elections. He struggled to say how many people within Sinn Féin can access the system or how many have control of the entire database.

He said the party does not micro-target voters with Facebook ads using information from the Abú system, the electoral register or door-to-door canvasses. A number of TDs and senators accused Sinn Féin of doing this.





Databases and other political parties...

Fianna Fáil

Fianna Fáil assistant general secretary, Darragh McShea, said the party does not have a national voter database. He added Sinn Féin’s “super-database” is not acceptable and is “open to enormous abuse”. He said Fianna Fáil does hold a central copy of the electoral register and the marked register, along with information on members.

Fine Gael

Fine Gael general secretary John Carroll said his party holds the electoral register and marked register for election and planning purposes. He also said they hold electoral registers for representatives who do not have the technological ability to do so. Mr Carroll said Fine Gael don’t have a national database and do not combine voter data with any other information.

Green Party

General secretary Maura Rose McMahon said the Greens have two scanned copies of marked registers from 2019 and 2020, which are subject to strict access controls in their headquarters. She said the registers are used to review anonymised voter engagement patterns. They also plan to use the data for heat maps.

Social Democrats

The party’s general secretary Brian Sheehan said the Social Democrats make limited use of the electoral registers and do not “augment the information on the registers”.

Labour Party

Labour general secretary Billy Sparks said the party holds a national database on members and supporters which notes if they took part in election and referendum campaigns. She said the party does not have a centralised voter database.

Where are parties storing information?

It is well-publicised that Sinn Féin is storing the personal information of millions of Irish voters in Frankfurt, Germany. The data was moved from London after Brexit.

While the other parties do not have national voter databases, questions were raised by Labour Senator Rebecca Moynihan about where parties store member information.

Labour stores their supporter information in a database in Cavan, while the Social Democrats admitted their memberships data is stored in the US. The party said they are seeking advice on the legality of storing this information outside the EU.

Fianna Fáil said membership information may be stored “on occasion” in Australia and the US. The Green Party said their information is stored in the EU.