Sinn Féin objects to nomination of former NAGP lobbyist to ethics watchdog

THE Government is nominating to the board of the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) a former lobbyist for the group to which Leo Varadkar passed a confidential document.

Sinn Féin has written to Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath, asking that he withdraw the nomination of former Fianna Fáil Senator Geraldine Feeney to SIPO.

Ms Feeney is a former lobbyist for the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), the body at the centre of the ‘Leakgate’ controversy involving Mr Varadkar.

New SF TD Máiread Farrell asked that the appointment not go ahead, “given the fact that SIPO may be investigating this matter,” meaning the admitted leak of the confidential draft GP contract deal to the NAGP by the Tánaiste.

The issue was raised directly with Mr Varadkar in the Dáil by Pearse Doherty, Sinn Fein finance spokesman, who has accused the Tánaiste of not telling the truth about his leak of the document, agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), to NAGP President Maittiú Ó Tuathail.

“The Government has proposed the appointment of Geraldine Feeney, a former Fianna Fáil Senator. Maybe the Tánaiste can tell us whether he is aware that Ms Feeney is not just a former Oireachtas member. She also became a professional lobbyist,” he said.

“There is a question as to whether it is appropriate for a motion to be brought before the House, without debate, asking to appoint a professional lobbyist to SIPO.

“There is another issue. Geraldine Feeney in her role as a lobbyist only ever lobbied for the National Association of General Practitioners, the NAGP. Her eight returns to the Standards in Public Office Commission show that.”

The Irish Independent reached out to Ms Feeney via phone calls, voicemail and text, but there was no prompt response. She formerly served on the Medical Council. Nor was there an immediate comment from SIPO on the issue being raised.

Mr Doherty said: “The Tánaiste is aware that there is a complaint relating to his conduct on which SIPO will have to adjudicate.

“Is it appropriate that the Tánaiste and the Government have proposed, after a nine-month delay, to appoint Geraldine Feeney, who was a professional lobbyist for the NAGP with regard to the GP contract, to the Standards in Public Office Commission?”

The Tánaiste formally confirmed in response: “The Government, on the advice of the Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath, is nominating the former Senator, Geraldine Feeney, to be a member of SIPO.

“The idea of having a former politician on SIPO is to have somebody who has a working understanding of the work we do as politicians. I believe it was (former Fine Gael minister) Jim O'Keeffe (who served) in the past, and it is now proposed to be Ms Geraldine Feeney.”

The Taoiseach did not comment on her alleged lobbying for the NAGP over several years. “Obviously, whether there is a debate on it would be a matter for the Business Committee (of the Dáil) rather than for me,” he said.

Mr Doherty asked: “Was the Tánaiste aware that she was a lobbyist for the NAGP?” – but the Ceann Comhairle ruled that the question had been answered.

Mr Doherty said decision must be reviewed. Two vacancies on the six-member commission arose in February. One of the vacancies must be filled by a former Member of the Oireachtas.

He said Sinn Féin would welcome the filling of the vacancies as it would allow the commission to do some of its work that it cannot do while the places remain unfilled.

Sligo-based Ms Feeney, a public relations consultant, is a two-term former Senator who also served on the Fianna Fáil National Executive.

In a statement, the Government insisted Ms Feeney has not “engaged in lobbying activity for a number of years”.

It said she was nominated for the role based upon her “experience as a public representative, her reputation for fairness and integrity, and her experience of regulatory affairs” which they said would be an “asset to the Commission”.

“Ms Feeney is a former member of Seanad Éireann, following her election on the Labour Panel in 2002 and 2007. During that time she was the Government Spokesperson on Health and Children, and Ms Feeney retired from politics in 2011,” it said.

“As listed on the lobbying.ie website, Ms Feeney previously carried out work on behalf of the National Association of General Practitioners which involved meeting a variety of Government and Opposition politicians.

“The next stage of the process of her nomination will depend on resolutions passed in Dáil Éireann and Seanad Éireann approving the proposed appointment,” it added.

Online Editors