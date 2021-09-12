Sinn Féin now the most popular party in the country, according to two opinion polls

Sinn Féin is now the most popular party in Ireland, according to two opinion polls that were published today.

In the latest Business Post/ Red C poll, which claims its margin of error is 3pc, Sinn Féin is the first choice for 29pc of those surveyed. It is the first time the party has topped a Red C poll since it began tracking for the newspaper in 2003.

It is just ahead of the second most popular party Fine Gael, who dropped two points to 28pc.

Sinn Féin was also deemed the most popular party in the latest Sunday Times/ Behaviour Attitudes poll, which says its margin of error is 3.3pc.

It found that the party is more popular than the second most popular party, Fine Gael, by 10pc points. 33pc of those surveyed said they would vote for the party, which is up 3pc since the last B&A poll eight weeks ago.

Fianna Fáil is up 2pc from the last poll and stands at 21pc, while Fine Gael is down two at 23pc. The Green Party and The Labour Party both hold 5pc.

Where the two polls majorly differ is on Fianna Fáil, with it only receiving 13pc in the Red C poll and 21pc in the B&A poll.

They are the first polls to be released since senior Fine Gael politicians have become embroiled in the controversy over the appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s personal satisfaction rate has dropped by nine points in the B&A poll to 39pc.

Mary Lou McDonald remains the most popular leader in the B&A poll, although she dropped by 1pc point. Her satisfaction rate is 48pc.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin’s is 45pc, which remains unchanged, while Green Party leader Eamon Ryan’s has risen by two points to 34pc.

According to the poll, overall satisfaction with the Government has fallen by 4pc points to 42pc.

