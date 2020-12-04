‘Sinn Féin need to explain why it was necessary to delete Stanley’s Twitter account’ – Paschal Donohoe

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has asked why Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley deleted his Twitter account, questioning if there are further comments that could land him in trouble.

The Laois-Offaly TD first landed himself in controversy over a tweet he posted last weekend about British soldiers being killed in Ireland.

Other controversial remarks from the TD have since emerged, including a tweet from 2017 about Tanaiste Leo Varadkar’s sexuality.

Mr Stanley, who is the chairman of the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), said he had “no apology to make” over the tweet and has rejected homophobic accusations.

Speaking at the launch of a PAC report on Thursday, Mr Stanley said that his record on campaigning on LGBTI issues “stands for itself”.

The Sinn Fein TD apologised for his “insensitive” tweet about British soldiers. He has since deleted his Twitter account, which has raised questions on if there are other controversial tweets the TD has previously sent.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Minister Donohoe has asked why there was a need for the account to be deleted.

He said: “Deputy Stanley and Sinn Fein need to assure us what other comments are on the account that was deleted and explain why it was necessary to delete it.”

The Minister added that Mr Stanley’s apology and deletion of tweets is “not enough”.

“It's not enough what Brian Stanley said and his tweet of a number of years ago where he linked someone's sexuality to the job they do is just utterly unacceptable,” Mr Donohoe said.

“He needs to reconcile that track record on gay rights to make a statement like that on the leader of my party and the then Taoiseach.

“You can't be making those kind of comments with that kind of tone about anybody.

“You can't link up somebody's sexuality with the job that they do, we are a different and better country than that. This is such a reflection of the general tone that Sinn Féin takes about politics and politicians that they oppose.”

When asked if he believes Mr Stanley should resign as chair of PAC, Mr Donohoe said: “Well If he can't provide a credible explanation or answer the question regarding why he believes a tweet like that is unacceptable then I do think he has questions to answer regarding why he should stay in that role.”

“Why did he delete his twitter account? What other comments are there?” The Minister asked on the show.

“I think the two questions he needs to answer is why should he still be in that role? And why was it necessary that he delete his social media account?”

The Finance Minister added that he believes how Sinn Féin speak about others with differing political views “poisons the well” of how politics is debated in the country.

He added: “And they are the questions that Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Fein must answer today.

“Their tone on politics, their tone on how they speak about those who have different political views to them, in many times and in many cases I don’t believe is acceptable and I believe poisons the well of how we debate politics in our country.”

Online Editors