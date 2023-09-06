Sinn Féin nearly proposed Troubles amnesty ten years ago that is identical to British government plan, Aoife Grace Moore's book claims

Sinn Féin, in common with all Northern parties, is now vehemently opposed to the British Government’s amnesty proposals that would end Troubles-era investigations and prosecutions across the board

Martin McGuinness and Gerry Adams at the 37th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in 2009

Former Sinn Féin chief Martin McGuinness wanted to propose a general amnesty in the North that is exactly like the UK’s legacy legislation — until blocked by Gerry Adams, a new book reveals.

The legislation is due to pass at Westminster today.

It would apply to the British Army, IRA, UDR, RUC and all Loyalist and Republican paramilitary groups.

But a new book by journalist Aoife Grace Moore, to be launched in Dublin tonight, reveals that Sinn Féin was ready to initiate such a blanket amnesty ten years ago.

In 2013, Sinn Féin organised a conference aimed at reaching out to unionists, loyalists and those whose family members had been murdered by the IRA, says Moore in The Long Game, published by Penguin.

The conference, to be held at the Europa Hotel in Belfast, included a keynote address was to be given by Martin McGuinness. The chair was Brian Rowan, formerly BBC Northern Ireland’s security correspondent. He was tipped off that McGuinness would be making a landmark speech.

Among those to attending the conference were relatives of those killed in IRA bombings, Rev Harold Good, moderator of the Methodist Church, and Matt Baggott, chief constable of the PSNI.

But Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams “was peeved as... that Martin was speaking as keynote”, the book claims, quoting an organiser.

“It had been made clear to Adams that he could not front any effort to speak to unionist people or victims of IRA violence. There was a sense that because McGuinness had admitted IRA membership and some of his crimes, he was capable of making an honest attempt at reconciliation,” the book says.

“No victim of IRA violence would be prepared to listen to anything Adams had to say on the matter, given that he couldn’t even be honest about being a member of the IRA, let alone his role in causing death and destruction.”

Party staff told McGuinness that he would have to say something new at the conference as “the same old platitudes wouldn’t cut it”. Whatever McGuinness said would have to be about the legacy of the violence.

According to the book, one adviser asked: “What would you think about saying: ‘I don’t think anyone should go to prison for any conflict-related offences, whether it’s a Brit or IRA?’ McGuinness replied: ‘Well, that is my position. Write the speech.’”

The draft speech noted the tragedy of violence on all sides and the imprint it had left on the North. “The call for a general amnesty would put all victims on a level footing. More importantly, perhaps, it would put IRA violence on an equal footing with that carried out by state forces,” Moore says.

This was despite the fact that, along with families and victims’ groups, Sinn Féin had long pushed for prosecutions of British soldiers, intelligence operatives and RUC men who had committed crimes during the Troubles.

At the time, only four British military personnel had been convicted of murder for their duties during the Troubles. Families trying to fight for justice for those killed had run up against long delays and legal obstruction.

“The speech McGuinness planned to make would involve the abandonment of those campaigns (involving killings by the British Army, UDR and RUC) in favour of an amnesty that would also apply to paramilitaries,” says Moore in ‘The Long Game.’

Four days before the event, however, as a press release went out to the newsrooms, Adams travelled north “in a fluster” to meet Republican activists, Moore claims.

“He told the group in no uncertain terms that McGuinness could not call for an amnesty.

“‘It’s not our position,’ he said. ‘We’ll be crucified by the victims’ groups.’”

According to past and present party members, Adams’ view in 2013 was that Republicans could not stomach letting British soldiers and loyalist gangs off the hook.

“‘Take that paragraph out,’ Adams said curtly. McGuinness’ eyes darted from Adams to the adviser who had written the speech, who sighed loudly. The order had come down. The paragraph was out,” the book relates.

The conference went ahead with little fanfare. The news stories of the day focused on loyalist protests outside.

When the conference came to an end, BBC man Brian Rowan approached the senior Sinn Féin member who had written McGuinness’s address.

“I thought Martin was gonna make a big speech?” Rowan asked.

“He was.”

Gerry Adams has always denied being a member of the IRA.

Independent.ie has reached out to Adams and a number of Sinn Féin sources for comment.

The Long Game by Aoife Moore is published by Penguin