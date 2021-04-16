Sinn Féin must give answers on voter data: Tánaiste

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has insisted May Lou McDonald must urgently address questions about Sinn Féin’s social media activity and its internal voter database.

Mr Varadkar said Ms McDonald has “gone very quiet” since it emerged the Data Protection Commissioner was seeking answers from the party and called on the Sinn Féin leader to face questions.

The Fine Gael leader said “anyone can see there is something fishy about Sinn Féin’s social media activities” and added there was “just something not right about it all”.

"So much activity. So many bots and organised pile-ons against opponents. American money. Social media operations run out of Serbia. A voter database with a US domain name," he told the Irish Independent.

Independent.

Mr Varadkar said it was “a good thing” the Commissioner was examining the issue, but said “it would be helpful” if Ms McDonald addressed questions now.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she expected Sinn Féin to respond in a “quick and efficient way” to questions asked of it by the Data Protection Commissioner.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly has also called on Ms McDonald to be fully transparent about her party’s activities to ensure the public that Sinn Féin is not carrying out “Cold War”-like profiling on members of the public.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said it was “not reasonable” to ask his party where its secret voter database is or how it was paid for.

Mr Cullinane was speaking after questions were raised by Fine Gael Senator John Cummins about Sinn Féin’s internal voter database.

During the interview on WLR FM, Mr Cullinane said any questions about the Abú system were a “ball of smoke” and said the party was in “full compliance” with data protection rules.

Mr Cullinane’s comments came after it emerged the online portal for Sinn Féin’s Abú system was taken down.

The password protected website gave party members access to a database which included the names, addresses and predicted voting intentions of millions of voters.

The system also showed how Sinn Féin believed people previously voted in elections.

Internal Sinn Féin documents also show party members are told to elicit information from Facebook users which can be cross-referenced with the Abú system to identify where they live.

A 16-page digital training presentation said Facebook shows a person’s name and “roughly where they live”, but Sinn Féin members were then told to get more information from users which could be run through Abú to “pinpoint” their home addresses.

They were told to “tag them as a social media engaged and follow up with a canvass on their doorstep”.

Separately, it has emerged the Facebook account for Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister in the North Michelle O’Neill is no longer being managed by someone based in Serbia.

Three weeks ago, it was revealed Sinn Féin’s main Facebook and Ms O’Neill’s page were being managed by people based in Serbia.

Those managing the accounts were linked to a digital media company based in Stoneybatter in Dublin which was being run by a former senior Facebook manager.

Facebook’s Ad Library now shows Ms O’Neill’s account is not being managed by anyone based in Serbia.

Sinn Féin’s account is still being managed in the Eastern European country.

Sinn Féin has not responded to questions about why Ms O'Neill's account is no longer being managed from Serbia.

Serbia.

A Facebook source said: “If Serbia is no longer listed as a location in the section ‘people who manage’, this admin that was based in Serbia is either no longer a page admin or they are no longer in Serbia.”

