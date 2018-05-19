Sinn Fein more popular than Fianna Fail but Fine Gael remains ahead - poll

Sinn Fein is a more popular political party than Fianna Fail, according to a new opinion poll.

The poll shows Sinn Fein up three points to 24pc, while Fianna Fail is down two points to 23pc.

Fine Gael is down three points to 30pc but they are still the country’s most popular political party. The same poll shows Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald’s personal satisfaction rating at 52pc, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at 52pc and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin at 47pc.

The Labour Party is down two at 2pc, Independent Alliance is up one to 3pc, Solidarity-People Before Profit is up one to 2pc, the Green Party is unchanged at 2pc and the Social Democrats are also unchanged at 1pc. Non-aligned Independents are up two points to 10pc in the Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes opinion poll.

A separate opinion poll shows dramatically different results. According to the Sunday Business Post/Red C poll, Fianna Fail is unchanged at 25pc and Sinn Fein is up two points to 16pc, while Fine Gael is up two to 34pc.

The state of the other parties are; the Labour Party 6pc, Independent 4pc, Solidarity-People Before Profit 3pc, the Green Party 2pc and the Social Democrats 1pc.

Online Editors