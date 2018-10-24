A Sinn Fein MEP has gone to war with her European Parliament colleagues over strict new EU regulations on balloons.

Sinn Fein MEP accuses colleagues of 'scaremongering' at the 'behest of lobbyists' in balloon row

Dublin MEP Lynn Boylan launched a stinging attack on fellow parliamentarians who believe balloons commonly used for children's birthday parties should be excluded from new rules on plastics.

Ms Boylan is demanding they are subjected to regulations, holding the producers of inflatables responsible for contributing to the cost of cleaning up any waste associated with their products. However, the European People's Party (EPP), of which Fine Gael is a member, argued the new rules give the impression the EU wants to ban people from using balloons.

Internal EU emails seen by Independent.ie show angry exchanges between Ms Boylan and a German MEP over new balloon rules.

Peter Liese, a member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party, wrote to MEPs last week asking them to consider excluding balloons from the forthcoming EU directive on plastics.

Mr Liese said balloons are created using "natural material" and therefore "the environmental problem is rather small compared to other products".

He said the new rules would not be "received well" ahead of forthcoming EU elections and would "give the impression that we want to prohibit that people let balloons fly".

"As you know many people in Europe, especially children, like it and even our parties at home do it frequently," he added.

"I do not think we are able to educate them already before the European election."

He also said the regulations will impact private citizens rather than manufacturers.

Ms Boylan responded to the email by suggesting Mr Liese's proposal "mirrored" correspondence she received from lobby group the European Balloon and Party Council.

She also suggested that Mr Liese was misrepresenting the EU directive. She argued that the rules only related to markings on balloon packaging which would inform customers.

"I highly doubt there will be children crying across Europe or turning their backs on the EU because of new marking requirements on the sales packaging of balloons," she added.

Mr Liese responded by saying he was not misrepresenting the directive.

"The labelling would mainly say that it is not allowed to release balloons into the air," he wrote.

"I don't think that it is the task of the European institutions to tell people that they shouldn't release balloons."

Last night, Ms Boylan accused the EPP of "scaremongering" at the "behest of the lobbyists".

"It is deeply disappointing that EPP MEPs are trying to misrepresent and hollow out what is one of the most important directives to come before the parliament in recent years," she said.

