Sinn Féin looking at ‘technicalities’ of party ‘think-in’ gathering before Dáil returns

Sinn Féin is looking at the “technicalities” of holding a party ‘think-in’ gathering before the Dáil recess ends in mid-September.

The party is looking at remote and in-person options, including outdoor and indoor gatherings.

Party TD Darren O’Rourke was speaking as details of Fine Gael planning a three-day ‘think-in’ event for TDs, Senators and MEPs in Trim, Co Meath, emerged yesterday.

Deputy O’Rourke declined to criticise Fine Gael over its decision to hold a ‘think-in’ in September, and said that he welcomes any “group, organisation business or individual” who want to “spend a few pound” in his constituency of Meath East.

He said that Sinn Féin will have its own gathering before the Dáil summer recess is over.

“My understanding is that we’re looking at the technicalities of that, whatever we do to ensure that it is Covid compliant, whether you do it indoor, outdoor or do it online,” he said.

“For sure we’re continuing to work over the summer recess period and we will have our own gathering in advance of the Dáil resuming.”

He also said that the issue of Katherine Zappone hosting a party for 50 people, including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, at the Merrion Hotel which sparked major controversy “is not going away”.

Deputy O’Rourke could not say if Sinn Féin members had taken part in gatherings of more than six people before the Dáil recess.

He said that members would be “diligent” in regards to Covid-19 rules.

“I don’t track the individual members, elected or otherwise of Sinn Féin on a 24 hour basis. It would be my sense, that we have the sense to be diligent in that regard and I’m speaking on my own behalf. I’m very, very confident in my own respect that I wouldn’t end up in the same situation.”