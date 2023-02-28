Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says no justification for DUP to continue to block power-sharing in the North

There is no longer any justification for the Democratic Unionist Party’s “reckless and damaging boycott of democracy” in the wake of the Windsor Framework agreement, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.

“There is no justification for the DUP to keep the executive down, while workers, families, and businesses struggle with an unprecedented cost of living crisis and chronic treatment waiting lists,” she told the Dáil today.

“The onus is now very much on the DUP to join with everyone else in making politics work,” she said.

Ms McDonald urged Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to call on the DUP to go back into devolved government at Stormont after a nine-month impasse – thereby installing Michelle O’Neill as First Minister, an office Sinn Féin will hold for the first time.

Mr Varadkar said this country could be satisfied with the outcome at Windsor yesterday, but he believed it was reasonable to allow DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson the time he had asked for to consider the documents involved in detail.

“We can see that there is strong cross-party support for this,” Mr Varakdar added. “I do hope that allows us to proceed.”

But he said the legal text ran to over 400 pages and all five Northern Ireland parties were studying it, which would take time.

He said the deal “can be very good for Irish and British relations”. He said he hoped to work closely with UK Prime Minister Sunak in the years ahead.

“We need the United Kingdom as a partner and ally,” he said.

Ms McDonald said it looked as though a positive outcome has been achieved “for all of Ireland, for our people, for our peace, for our stability, for our economic success”.

It was very good news for business and for wider society in Northern Ireland, she said, paying tribute to the “unified stance taken by Oireachtas leaders on Brexit and indeed in defence of the protocol over these very difficult years”.

But such a unified stance and shared sense of purpose was again required - to see the democratic institutions in the North restored “with urgency”, she said.

“Last May the people voted in an historic Assembly election. They voted for an Executive of progress, partnership and inclusion.

“But for nine months, the DUP has used the pretext of the protocol for their blockade of the Executive and the Assembly,” she said.

“Following yesterday's announcement, even by their own logic, there exists now no justification for the DUP to continue this reckless and damaging boycott.”

The vast majority of people in the North want the parties around the table, she said.

“They want government up and working for them, dealing with the issues that affect their lives. So the onus is now very much on the DUP to join with everyone else in making politics work. The negotiations are over and we need to see the restoration of the Executive without further delay."

Mr Varadkar replied: “We can see that there is strong cross-party support for this.

“I do hope that allows us to proceed.”

Meanwhile Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik asked for clarification on the so-called ‘Stormont Brake’ provided for in the Windsor Framework.

She wanted to know whether it would operate on a cross-community basis, or whether it amounted to a “unionist veto”.

Mr Varadkar replied with caution saying: “I think we're at a very sensitive stage.”

He said he didn’t want to say anything that might jeopardise the acceptance of the Windsor Framework.

“So the only thing I would say is this - the Stormont Brake is there.

“It's there in many ways to counterbalance the consent mechanism that is already in the protocol.

“The protocol can only be dis-applied in full by a vote of the Assembly. The Stormont Brake break tries to counterbalance that by having a mechanism whereby 30 members of the Assembly from two parties can red-flag an issue and red-flag it with UK government.

“But that can only be used if the Assembly is up and running. And I think that's one thing to bear in mind.

“It is all the more reason to have the Assembly up and running,” he added.