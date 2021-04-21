Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says creation of new post worth €292,000 for senior civil servant should be withdrawn 

THE creation of a new post worth €292,000 a year for a senior civil servant should be withdrawn, the Dáil has been told.

The approval of such a salary was a “stroke” and it was “obscene,” said Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald.

Robert Watt, confirmed by Government this week as the new Secretary General of the Department of Health has said that he will waive an increase of €81,000 in remuneration for the post pending the recovery from the pandemic of the Irish economy.

The Taoiseach said Mr Watt was “a senior, experienced public servant,” chosen by an independent process, and the issue should not be personalised.

Read More





Read More

But Ms McDonald said: “We’ll now see the incoming Secretary General for the Department of Health earning €292,000 a year — or ten times the salary of a nurse starting out in the frontline fighting Covid.”

She added: “There was no process, no rationale for this obscene pay hike.”

The Government had said that it was a necessary salary to attract the best and the brightest to apply for the post.

“But lo and behold, the best and brightest were there all along, under your very noses,” she added with heavy sarcasm.

“This is a stroke. It’s a try-on, and it's a kick in the teeth to workers rise across the public and private sector.”

She conceded that the incoming Secretary General now says that he will temporarily waive the €81,000 pay hike, “but the truth is that this should not be waived. It should be cancelled. “This pay hike is wrong. It's obscenely wrong and I'm challenging you Taoiseach now to withdraw it and to do so immediately.”

The Taoiseach said the selection of the Secretary General of the Department of Health was an independent process and was open to international competition.

Anyone could apply, and “quite a number of people” did so, he said.

“The person selected is an experienced person, and has served in various capacities within the public service and would be regarded as, as a senior, experienced, public servant.

“But it was an independent selection process, and you shouldn't cast aspersions on the individual implicitly as you do in the presentations you have made,” he told Ms McDonald.

Salary increases have occurred in other areas of the health service more generally, he said.

“We did want to create to a new situation in Health, that would be able to transform that area in terms of service for the future, not just for now, —but right into the future at all levels of our health services, because that actually is required,” the Taoiseach said.

“There has to be a transformation of our Health service into the future.”

Paul Murphy, TD for Solidarity People Before Profit, meanwhile pointed out that amid all the pandemic poverty and unemployment, Forbes magazine had established that billionaires had actually got richer.

They included Denis O’Brien, owner of the Beacon private hospital, he told the Dail, who was now “1.4 billion richer.”

Mr Murphy claimed Mr O’Brien had become richer by “€4 million a day,” according to the Forbes data, yet there was “still no wealth tax in this country.”

Read More





Read More

Online Editors