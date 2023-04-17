Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says comments made about her during Regency trial were ‘false and deeply offensive’

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has criticised what she called “false and deeply offensive comments” about her during the Regency Hotel murder trial.

In a statement published after Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was found not guilty, Ms McDonald said she had never met or received financial supports from him.

She said she wanted to “set out the facts” following the landmark trial which saw her former protege and Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall give evidence against Mr Hutch.

“I have never met Gerard Hutch. I have never received money or electoral support from Gerard Hutch. The record shows, that I have stood resolutely on the side of the community in the fight against criminal gangs, drug dealers and anti-social elements, and I will continue to do so,” Ms McDonald said.

“Jonathan Dowdall should never have been a member of Sinn Féin. Had I known what he would become involved in he would not have been a party member for one minute, never mind running for public office – I would not tolerate that,” she added.

During the trial, a recording of Dowdall and Hutch talking was played in which the former councillor suggested The Monk had provided Ms McDonald with votes and money.

In the covert recording, Dowdall criticised Ms McDonald for not attending the funeral of the Hutch’s brother Edward who was shot dead in retaliation for the Regency Hotel murder.

“But yous were good enough Gerard to use for votes, yous were good enough to use for money,” Mr Dowdall said.

In her statement, Ms McDonald said the murder of David Byrne at the boxing weigh-in in the Regency Hotel in 2016 was a “brutal and callous crime”.

She noted there were two successful convictions in relation to the attack with Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney facing sentencing for their roles in the gangland killing.

“I commend the gardaí and the courts for their work, and I know that the gardaí will not cease in their efforts until those responsible for the murder are brought to justice,” she said.

“I also know that the gardaí will continue to investigate and confront organised crime within the community and they have my and my party’s full and wholehearted support in this endeavour.

“The gardaí and the criminal justice system must continue to effectively and relentlessly target the organised crime bosses, their operations and their assets and be given all the resources and powers they need.

“We need targeted and substantial investment in community development, education and employment, particularly in those areas of our cities where organised crime gangs are recruiting members and where their malign influence has had a devastating effect on social cohesion,” she added.