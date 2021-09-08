Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald calls on Taoiseach to sack Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has called on Taoiseach Michéal Martin to sack Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney today.

She said that the embattled Minister’s version of events surrounding the botched appointment of former Minister Katherine Zappone as a special envoy “lacks any credibility” which “nobody believes”.

When asked if she thinks Mr Martin should sack Minister Coveney, she said: “I do.

“I think it’s very hard to see how the Minister can remain in his position, given that we have had eight weeks of this controversy, just herculean efforts to cover tracks where clearly a job was created for a friend and former colleague.

She called on the Taoiseach to make moves to impose sanction on Mr Coveney today or Sinn Féin “could” put down a motion of no confidence.

“The Taoiseach has gone so far as to acknowledge that Minister Coveney’s behaviour was wrong, that what happened was wrong, so now the next question is what will the Taoiseach do about that, what’s the sanction that the Taoiseach will impose on Minister Coveney?

“The Taoiseach needs to come out today and very clearly set out what the course of action will be,” she said.

“The possibility of a no confidence motion is on the table, of course.”

“I think it is very, very difficult to see how Minister Coveney stays on, given everything that has unfolded over the last eight weeks.”

Ms McDonald added that the “idea” that the controversy surrounding Ms Zappone’s failed appointment is an issue for Fine Gael is “completely unacceptable”.

“The timeline is now today for the Taoiseach to come out as head of Government and set out very clearly what he proposes to do in respect of a Minister in his Government that has behaved in this way.

“The ball is now at the foot of Micheál Martin.”

She also said that her calls are “not about threats” and that the Government is involved in “crony politics”.



