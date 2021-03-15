Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald calls for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s resignation

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has called for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s resignation after Garda HQ has upgraded its inquiries into his leaking of a confidential document into a criminal investigation.

Gardaí are probing a complaint which centres on Mr Varadkar’s leaking of a confidential copy of the Government’s proposed new GP contract with the Irish Medical Organisation to Maitiú Ó Tuathail, who was then the head of the rival National Association of General Practitioners, in April 2019.

Mr Varadkar has apologised over the affair and has said his legal advice is that he “committed no offence”.

He has offered to meet gardaí to provide a full statement.

However, Ms McDonald has called for his resignation, saying that Mr Varadkar gave a “cock and bull” story when The Village Magazine first made the revelations last year. It comes as a Fianna Fáil TD also called for Mr Varadkar to step aside while the investigation takes place.

“He gave a cock and bull story to the Dáil last November and has been forced to change his story repeatedly as more and more information has come to light,” Ms McDonald said.

Last November, Sinn Féin tabled a motion of no confidence in Mr Varadkar.

“Last November we said that Leo Varadkar should have been sacked by Micheál Martin for a blatant abuse of power while he was Taoiseach and everything that has happened since then has proven that we were correct,” she said.

"He has only remained in office because Fianna Fáil, the Greens and a number of independents are keeping him there.

She called it a “political stroke” and an “abuse of power” by the former Taoiseach.

“This was a political stroke, pure and simple. It was an abuse of power by the then Taoiseach designed to give advantage to a friend. This was about doing favours for insiders. Politically this cannot be tolerated.

“However, our position remains as it was in November. The Fine Gael leader needs to go,” she added.

As part of the Coalition’s rotating Taoiseach deal, Mr Varadkar is set to become Taoiseach again in 2022.

Meanwhile, a Fianna Fáil TD has broken ranks with his party line in support of the Tánaiste and full confidence in his ability to continue in Cabinet.

Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry told the Irish Independent: “The reality is if a Minister is the subject of a criminal investigation, prudence demands that they should step aside – albeit temporarily pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

Mr MacSharry’s position starkly contrasts with that of Michael McGrath, who on RTÉ radio on Sunday signalled his party’s full backing for Mr Varadkar’s continuation in Cabinet.

The Fianna Fáil Minister for Public Expenditure said: “The Tánaiste acknowledges that it was wrong to provide that document, but he has also stated on a number of occasions that his advice is that he did not break any law, and I think he is entitled to due process.

“There is now an investigation on the way. And I think it’s important that we all protect the integrity of that investigation, it will take its course in the fullness of time, and the ultimate outcome will be determined by the conclusions reached.”

Asked directly if Mr Varadkar should stand aside from his Cabinet role until the investigation is completed, Mr McGrath said: “I don’t believe that that is necessary.”

A Green Party spokesman reacted to the Sinn Féin call: “The Gardaí have received a complaint and they must be allowed to do their job.

“The Green Party acknowledges the account and apology given by the Tánaiste in the Dáil last November and has confidence in him.”

A senior Fianna Fáil source said dismissively of the Mary Lou McDonald statement: “Sure don’t they want the Government to go every day?”

Online Editors