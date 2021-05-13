Sinn Féin is 'anti home ownership' - Leo Varadkar clashes with Pearse Doherty

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has accused Sinn Féin “of speaking with forked tongue” when they claim to champion first-time house buyers.

Mr Varadkar was responding to angry charges by Sinn Féin deputy leader, Pearse Doherty, who denounced the housing crisis caused by lack of supply, high rents, and buying of whole estates by investment funds enjoying tax advantages.

Mr Doherty said Dublin house prices had increased by 98pc since 2012 and house ownership was now at an historic low in Ireland. He said all of the problems had occurred while Mr Varadkar and Fine Gael party were in government.

Read More

The Sinn Féin TD said the Government opposed his party’s moves in the Finance Bill, some months ago to investigate curbs, via higher stamp duty, on investment fund’s tax advantages. Mr Doherty said the controversy last week about such a fund buying an entire newly-built housing estate in Maynooth had “acted as a lightning rod” and suddenly prompted Government promises of urgent action.

In reply, the Tánaiste acknowledged that the Government needs to do far more to improve housing supply. He also acknowledged the fall in home ownership but said - that at 65-70pc – the Irish rate was still higher than USA, UK, France, Germany and elsewhere.

Mr Varadkar said many of the housing issues outlined by the Sinn Féin TD were accurate. “But Sinn Féin ‘speaks with forked tongue’ when it comes to home ownership. Their constant mantra is public housing on public land. That’s no good for people who want to own a home,” he said.

The Tánaiste accused Sinn Féin of opposing housing developments at local council level because they contain private ownership elements.

“You are anti-enterprise, anti-private property, and anti-private home ownership,” Mr Varadkar charged.

The Fine Gael leader said that Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe, and Housing Minister, Darragh O’Brien, will next Tuesday outline measures to curb the activities of private funds buying up large blocs of newly-built homes.