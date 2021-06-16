Sinn Féin has received another opinion poll boost as the campaign for the Dublin Bay South by-election has officially begun.

Mary Lou McDonald’s party is up three points and now holds 31pc of the national vote ahead of the July 8 by-election.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael are down three points at 27pc. It is the second opinion poll in less than in which support for Fine Gael dropped.

There is good news for Fianna Fáil who have seen their support jump a significant six points and are now at 20pc.

The Green Party are unchanged at 6pc and the Labour Party are also stagnant at 3pc. The Social Democrats are down one to 2pc, Solidarity People Before Profit are up one to 2pc, Aontú are unchanged at 1pc and Independents are down five to 8pc

While Sinn Féin’s support has increased, Ms McDonald’s own personal satisfaction rating is down three points to 42pc in the Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s personal rating is up seven points to 49pc and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is up four to 56pc.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is down nine points to 26pc

The Government’s approval rating is up ten points to 53pc while seven out of ten voters said the Coalition have done a good job in managing the pandemic which is an increase of 25pc when compared to the last poll in February.

The opinion poll was taken on Monday and Tuesday and consisted of face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults at 120 sampling points.