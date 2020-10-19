Sinn Féin has questions to answer over donations after €4m bequest

Sinn Féin has questions to answer about how it is adhering to donations guidelines set by an official watchdog, both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have said.

It follows the donation of property and assets to the party in a will made by British mechanic William Hampton, that is believed to be worth up to €4m.

His money was left “in trust for the political party in the Republic of Ireland known at this time as Sinn Féin”.

After the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) wrote to the party about the legacy, party leader Mary Lou McDonald wrote back that the bequest had been accepted in Northern Ireland. British law that sets no limits to the size of personal political donations.

Read More

Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell accused the Sinn Féin of circumventing rules on political donations in the Republic, which are capped at a maximum of €2,500 from any individual in a single year.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher claimed the party was “attempting to use the Border as a means of accepting a multi-million euro donation from the UK”.

In her letter to Sipo, Ms McDonald said its oversight did not apply as it operates on “a six- and 26-county basis”.

Mr O’Donnell accused Ms McDonald of being “evasive” when asked about the matter on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland and whether part of the funds had been spent in the Republic. “This is the party that continuously talks about the need for transparency,” he said.

Read More

Online Editors