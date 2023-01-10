| 13.8°C Dublin

Sinn Féin has ‘no links’ to criminality, says health spokesperson

Sinn Féin Spokesperson on health David Cullinane. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Expand

Close

Sinn Féin Spokesperson on health David Cullinane. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Sinn Féin Spokesperson on health David Cullinane. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Sinn Féin Spokesperson on health David Cullinane. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Gabija Gataveckaite Twitter Email

Sinn Féin has “no links” to criminality, a party TD has said.

Health spokesperson David Cullinane said he “completely” rejects the idea the party has links to criminal activity.

He said the party is doing “exceptionally well” in polls despite the most recent Sunday Independent Ireland Thinks poll showing the party is down 2pc.

The party has seen weeks of negative press coverage due to the involvement of former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall in the Regency trial in the Special Criminal Court.

Business Post/Red C polls in November showed the party drop four points, despite the party remaining the most popular in the country.

Mr Cullinane did not answer if the party’s slippage in polls is due to the ongoing trial.

“There is no links to criminality, I completely reject that assertion. Sinn Féin is not just a democratic party, but the people who vote for us are decent people and people who are party members are decent people,” he said.

“On the issue of criminality, I stand with communities who suffer because of criminality, whether it’s these so-called gangs or its any level of anti-social behaviour, Sinn Féin’s track record and my track record is standing with communities against people who are engaged in criminality.”

He said the main issues to Sinn Féin voters are housing and health, and those raising crime want to know how to better fund An Garda Síochána.

Mr Cullinane said the party is doing “exceptionally well” in polls.

“There’s always going to be ups and down in the polls, we’re doing very well in the polls, it may not be music to some people’s ears, but we’re doing exceptionally well, we’re well ahead where we were in the general election,” he said.

“I’m not in the slightest bit preoccupied in opinion polls.”

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

He said the main issues to Sinn Féin voters are housing and health, and those raising crime want to know how to better fund An Garda Síochána.

Most Watched

Privacy