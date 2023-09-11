Sinn Féin going into government after next election is not a ‘slam dunk’ - Tánaiste

Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar at separate events today accused Sinn Féin of “infecting” the younger generation

Micheál Martin speaks to the media outside the Horse and Jockey Hotel in Thurles, Co Tipperary (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Sinn Féin going into government after the next election is not a “slam dunk”, according to Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

Asked if his position on entering into coalition with Sinn Féin in the future had softened, the Fianna Fáil leader said:

“[Sinn Féin] will not be our first choice at all. The people will decide in terms of the numbers but we will stick to our policies and we will negotiate on the basis of our policy platform.

"As far as we're concerned, we believe there's huge incompatibility with Sinn Féin on range of policies, the most important one being, in my view, the enterprise model of our economy which I believe Sinn Féin would undermine."

He accused the party of being "anti-enterprise" and "anti-European".

"Also, in terms of the climate agenda, I think they've been particularly two-faced on that and lacking any genuine commitment,” said Mr Martin.

The Tánaiste also said Sinn Féin has been "very slow to bring closure to many victims of Provisional IRA violence.

"It reminds us of the need for Sinn Féin not to triumphalise the horrible deeds they did.

"They still try to triumphalise, they still try to justify it. The problem with that is that you're infecting a new generation of people."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who is in Belfast today to launch a new joint peace funding programme, said he agreed with the Fianna Fáil leader that Sinn Féin is "infecting" the younger generation.

"Yeah, look, I certainly agree with the Tanáiste on that," Mr Varadkar said, while adding: "I didn't didn't hear what he said in full or in context."

The Taoiseach continued: "I think we need, as a country, to have an honest appraisal about what happened in the past. And I don't think it's ever right for people to whitewash history or to glorify things that happened in the past that harmed and hurt a lot of people.

"And that doesn't just apply to Sinn Féin, that applies broadly, I think."

Earlier, Micheál Martin also said the media needs to stop “cheerleading” the opposition party.

He criticised the media for a “coronation” of Sinn Féin as being the party to lead the next government.

“You guys need to stop cheerleading them on,” he told journalists at the Fianna Fáil think-in in Tipperary.

“As if it’s a slam dunk. It’s not, it’s very fragmented, the options are very wide.

“We don’t do coronations in Ireland, we fight elections.”

He said this would not be his last think-in as party leader and vowed to lead the party into the next election.