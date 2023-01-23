| 8.9°C Dublin

Sinn Féin gives its full backing to refugee homes plan – despite member concern over ‘community division’

Sinn Féin TD Patricia Ryan sent letters to residents in Newbridge about plans to build 30 modular homes for the refugees in the town alongside another 30 homes to be built in nearby Rathangan Expand

Fionnán Sheahan

Sinn Féin says it fully supports modular housing for refugees, despite a party figure comparing the fast-tracking of accommodation to a “dictatorship”.

A Sinn Féin representative has been forced to withdraw comments saying the planning process for modular housing was “possibly unconstitutional and potentially undemocratic”.

