Sinn Féin gives its full backing to refugee homes plan – despite member concern over ‘community division’

Sinn Féin says it fully supports modular housing for refugees, despite a party figure comparing the fast-tracking of accommodation to a “dictatorship”.

A Sinn Féin representative has been forced to withdraw comments saying the planning process for modular housing was “possibly unconstitutional and potentially undemocratic”.

And the party councillor, PJ Carey from Limerick, agreed with sentiments that “our government needs to sort out our Irish citizens before foreigners”.

The Government has committed to providing 500 modular homes for those fleeing the war in Ukraine and is now looking to expand the use of rapid build construction for social housing.

Mr Carey is not the first Sinn Féin figure to voice concerns about modular housing for refugees in their area, regardless of the party’s official position.

TD warned the plans “would have the potential to cause serious divisions in our community"

A Sinn Féin TD sent letters to more than 500 homes in Kildare warning of potential “significant conflict” between locals and Ukrainian refugees due to move into modular homes there.

Sinn Féin TD Patricia Ryan sent letters to residents in Newbridge about plans to build 30 modular homes for the refugees in the town alongside another 30 homes to be built in nearby Rathangan.

Another Sinn Féin TD raised concerns that a proposed site for modular homes for refugees in west Dublin was unsuitable. Sinn Féin TD Paul Donnelly warned the plans “would have the potential to cause serious divisions in our community”.

But Sinn Féin has now stated its full support for modular housing for both refugees and as social housing.

“Sinn Féin supports the use of high-quality modular homes both for long-term social housing and for short-term emergency accommodation for refugees; whether from Ukraine or other countries,” a party spokesperson said.

“Some of the proposed sites for modular emergency accommodation present challenges, as they are in areas with very significant social housing need where levels of homelessness are rising. This must also be addressed by government without delay.”

The party says Mr Carey’s comments on social media have been withdrawn: “We understand this Facebook post has been removed.”

The councillor was objecting to modular housing in Kilmallock, Co Limerick.

"Sinn Féin supports the use of high-quality modular homes”

In his Facebook posts, Mr Carey voiced clear objections to the fast-track planning process for modular housing and the regulations being used for housing Ukrainians.

He specifically refers to the special powers introduced last year to exempt emergency accommodation for Ukrainian refugees from planning laws.

“A statutory instrument was introduced last year European Union (Planning and Development) (Displaced persons from Ukraine temporary protection) Regulations 2022. The Minister for Housing can confer powers to introduce this directive without the legislation being discussed and debated in the Dáil, which is a bit like a dictatorship, yes,” Mr Carey says.

When a constituent came back to say the Government “should sort out Irish citizens before foreigners”, Mr Carey replied: “Well said.”