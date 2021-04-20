Sinn Féin facing calls to discuss secret voter database before Oireachtas Committee

The Oireachtas Committee on Housing and Local Government is being asked to call Sinn Féin before a hearing to discuss its secret voter database and use of social media.

Fine Gael Senator John Cummins has written to Committee chair Steven Matthews asking him to schedule time for questioning of Sinn Féin in the context of their pre-legislative scrutiny of the Electoral Reform Bill.

In his letter, Mr Cummins said he has “deep concern” about Sinn Féin’s Abú system, which he noted the Data Protection Commissioner has raised a series of questions about.

“I believe there is an onus on our committee to set aside time to invite a senior representative(s) of Sinn Fein before us to answer a series of questions on the reports that data is being gathered online and integrated into their Abú voter system,” the senator added.

“The learnings from these interactions could and should have a bearing on the Electoral Reform Bill which we are currently examining. It is crucial that this Bill is robust enough to ensure that all parties in this State operate on a level playing field and that protections are implemented to avoid outside interference in our democratic system,” he added.

Mr Cummins also said the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) should be called before a hearing so members can hear its views on Sinn Féin’s Abú database.

The Committee is meeting in private this morning and the proposal will be debated by members. A Fine Gael source said they believe Fianna Fáil and the Green Party will support the proposal.

Read More

The move comes after Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien called on Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald to address the Dáil about her party’s secret voter database.

Mr O’Brien said he was “hugely concerned” about Sinn Féin’s Abú system, which he said raised “serious issues about the integrity of our electoral system”.

“I do think it behoves a proper response from Sinn Féin on how this database has come about, what type of information is on it and how many thousands or millions of people’s information is on it,” Mr O’Brien told the Sunday Independent.

“Mary Lou McDonald should answer questions in the Dáil on it,” he added.

The Fianna Fáil minister said he would also be asking the chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Housing and Local Government, Mr Matthews, to extend the current legislative debate on the Electoral Reform Bill so issues relating to Sinn Féin can be discussed.

Mr O’Brien also said he would be writing to the Data Protection Commissioner to ask whether additional legislation is needed to protect personal information on the electoral register and online.

“I have always had concerns about how Sinn Féin operate in the shadows and now some of those shadowy dealings have come to light and they have got to address it,” Mr O’Brien said.

Minister of State for Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, said he would also be asking the Oireachtas Committee to consider including a session on “the ethical use of the electoral register”.

“I would hope that, over time, the electoral commission will be given additional roles and funding to promote greater transparency and accountability within our electoral system,” the Green Party minister said.

Online Editors