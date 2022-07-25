Sinn Féin expel councillor Cathal McLaughlin following sexual assault conviction

A Sinn Féin councillor has been expelled from the party after being convicted of sexual assault.

Causeway Coast and Glens councillor Cathal McLaughlin, of Mounthill Park in Cloughmills, was convicted at trial in Scotland under section three of the Sexual Offences Scotland Act (2009) on July 11.

The offence in question took place in Scotland on October 15, 2021.

In a statement, a Sinn Féin spokesperson said they had written to McLaughlin to inform him of his expulsion.

“Sinn Féin has written to Councillor Cathal McLaughlin upon receipt of information that he has been convicted in a Scottish court of a serious criminal offence,” the spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts are with the victim of this serious crime of sexual assault.

“Cathal McLaughlin failed to inform the party at any stage that he was subject to criminal proceedings.

“Given the severity of the offence, his membership of Sinn Fein is terminated with immediate effect.”

McLaughlin previously served on the old Ballymoney Borough Council before being co-opted on to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in 2016 to replace Philip McGuigan, following his election to the Assembly.

At the time of his 2016 co-option, McLaughlin said: "It is a honour to be selected to represent the people of North Antrim as a councillor.

"I will aim to build on the good work of Philip McGuigan and work for the people of North Antrim and across the constituency."

McLaughlin is due to be sentenced on August 8.