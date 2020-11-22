| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sinn Féin email told members: 'Storey wake is open to public'

Mary Lou McDonald and Gerry Adams at Bobby Storey&rsquo;s funeral. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire Expand

Close

Mary Lou McDonald and Gerry Adams at Bobby Storey&rsquo;s funeral. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mary Lou McDonald and Gerry Adams at Bobby Storey’s funeral. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

PA

Mary Lou McDonald and Gerry Adams at Bobby Storey’s funeral. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Hugh O'Connell

Sinn Féin emailed thousands of party members and supporters the full details of the late Bobby Storey's funeral arrangements and told them that the wake for the senior republican would be open to the public.

The funeral of the former senior IRA figure on June 30 last now is the subject of a Police Service of Northern Ireland investigation into alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations that were in place in the North at the time.

The funeral was attended by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, her predecessor Gerry Adams, her deputy Michelle O'Neill, finance spokesman Pearse Doherty and several other senior Sinn Féin figures.

Privacy