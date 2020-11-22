Sinn Féin email told members: 'Storey wake is open to public'

Sinn Féin emailed thousands of party members and supporters the full details of the late Bobby Storey's funeral arrangements and told them that the wake for the senior republican would be open to the public.

The funeral of the former senior IRA figure on June 30 last now is the subject of a Police Service of Northern Ireland investigation into alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations that were in place in the North at the time.

The funeral was attended by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, her predecessor Gerry Adams, her deputy Michelle O'Neill, finance spokesman Pearse Doherty and several other senior Sinn Féin figures.

An email seen by the Sunday Independent that was sent to thousands of party members and supporters on the evening of June 25 makes no reference to the Covid-19 pandemic, the public health restrictions that limited outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 30 people at the time or any requirement to wear masks or keep socially distanced.

In the email, the party's general secretary Ken O'Connell wrote that the remains "of our late friend and comrade" would arrive at the family home on June 26 and that "his wake will be open to the public from 10am to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday, the 27th and 28th June, and from 10am to 6pm on Monday, 29th June".

The remains would leave the home on the morning of June 30 for the funeral mass in St Agnes' Church in Belfast.

"Following the funeral mass, the cortege will proceed to the Republican Plot at Milltown Cemetery for a short ceremony, including an oration by Bobby's friend and comrade and iar-Uachtarán Shinn Féin Gerry Adams," the email concludes.

In response to queries, Sinn Féin said the email was sent out for "information purposes only" to its members and supporters. A spokesman added: "This was followed by another email that highlighted that the funeral proceedings for Bobby Storey would be live streamed on Sinn Féin's social media accounts, which was watched by almost 250,000 people."

It emerged last Friday that the PSNI had yet to conduct interviews with senior Sinn Féin figures it wished to speak to over their attendance at the funeral despite approaching them two months ago.

Ms McDonald promised in September that her party would cooperate with the police probe and said "they need to crack on with it".

But the BBC's Stephen Nolan show reported on Friday that the PSNI wrote to Ms O'Neill and 23 other people on September 18 but it was two months before police received written confirmation from the legal representatives of those they wish to speak to that "confirmed their intention to participate".

Sinn Féin representatives have been engaging with the PSNI through their solicitors in recent weeks, the party confirmed.

A spokesman said: "Every party member who has been approached by the PSNI to attend for voluntary interview has agreed to do so and our legal team has requested dates for interviews from the PSNI.

"As is standard practice, anyone attending an interview is entitled to legal advice and representation."

Sinn Féin has in the region of 15,000 party members as well as thousands of what are known 'Sinn Féin Online Supporters' who subscribe to the party's updates online.