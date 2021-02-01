Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O’Neill self isolating after member of household tests positive for Covid-19

Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill is self isolating after a member of her household tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Sinn Féin deputy leader will “work from home” while she is self-isolating, she announced on Twitter this morning.

“I will now have to self isolate due to a positive test result in my home,” she wrote.

“I will work from home to continue to protect families, workers and to take us through this pandemic.”

This is not the first time Ms O'Neill has been self-isolating due to being a close contact.

In October, Sinn Féin confirmed that she was self-isolating due to her relative testing positive.

It was the second time in 10 days the deputy first minister underwent a test for the virus, having been tested the week prior after developing symptoms.

However, she tested negative and it was understood that she developed a head cold.

Separately, the party has come under fire for its members attending funerals in breach of Covid-19 restrictions.

Last Monday, three councillors attended the large funeral of a Provisional IRA man and party activist Eamonn ‘Peggy’ McCourt.

The party said that they paid their respects from the roadside of the republican funeral in Derry and they observed social distancing.

This comes after fallout from the funeral of another Provisional IRA member, Bobby Storey.

Sinn Féin leadership, including Ms McDonald, attended Mr Storey’s funeral – with around 2,000 others – which saw a cortege pass through west Belfast.

Online Editors