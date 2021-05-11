| 10.6°C Dublin

Sinn Féin ‘crushed our sister’: family criticises party over Martina Anderson ‘humiliation’

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson

Allan Preston

The family of Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has launched a stinging attack on her party, after she was told to step down from her Foyle Assembly seat.

In a lengthy post on social media, her family said Ms Anderson had been “publicly humiliated” by the move and that she and fellow MLA Karen Mullan — who was also ordered to stand down — were being unfairly “sacrificed” by her party.

