Sinn Fein Councillor Paddy Holohan apologises for controversial comments about Varadkar

SINN FÉIN has criticised comments that one of their councillors made about the Taoiseach, saying they are “obviously not the views of Sinn Féin”.

SINN FÉIN has criticised comments that one of their councillors made about the Taoiseach, saying they are “obviously not the views of Sinn Féin”.

South Dublin County Councillor Paddy Holohan is facing a backlash for comments he made about the Taoiseach on his No Shame podcast.

In an episode with director Terry McMahon, the Tallaght South councillor spoke about Mr Varadkar and admitted he has a lot of “quarrels with this man”.

“Leo Varadkar came out to the public, now not that he has to, but why did he come out, if he wasn’t going to come out as a minister, as a doctor, as being gay, why did he come out two years before the [marriage] referendum?” he asks.

Leo Varadkar. Photo: Getty Images

“Publically, as gay? If you’re not going to do it back then, why do it now?”

The councillor adds that it “bugs him to death” that Mr Varadkar leads the country.

“He’s so separated not even from society now, but he’s so separated from the history of this country,” he said.

“I’m for immigration, I’m for bringing people into the country.”

He said that Mr Varadkar’s grandfather was not part of the “history of this country”.

“Leo Varadkar’s blood obviously runs to India you know so his great grandfather is not part of the history of this country, you know what I mean? Now, Leo obviously is, he’s an Irish citizen but his passion doesn’t go back to the times when our passion goes back to,” he added.

On a podcast published two days ago, Cllr Holohan interviewed former Ibrahim Halawa.

The councillor said that he wants a “family man” to run the country on the podcast.

“We need people running the country and not against Leo or anything like that, but to me I want a family man running the country,” Cllr Holohan said.

“I want somebody that knows what it’s like to have kids, maybe hopefully boys and girls so when you’re creating the policies of all of the stuff that's going to go on, they are like, right, it makes sense, I know what it’s like to collect my kids from school so I know what school time traffic is like,” he said.

“So when I’m making decisions, I’m kind of, I can have experience and bring that into the equation.

“Leo, as a person, he kind of is we talked about it last week that he had the ability to be one of the greatest leaders ever ,” he said.

“If you pick out a man who goes to work looks after his kids, has come up through the system, has experience maybe is a solicitor as well.

“That’s who should be running the country, who knows what the masses of people are going through.”

Sinn Féin earlier urged the councillor and former MMA fighter to apologise.

“Paddy Holohan has made comments on his podcast that have caused offence, and are quite obviously not the views of Sinn Féin,” said a spokesperson.

"He should apologise and withdraw these remarks.”

Cllr Holohan has since apologised for any offence his comments caused, claiming that they were "misinterpreted”.

"I would like to apologise as my comments may have offended people as I of course did not intend to do so,” he wrote on social media today.

"My comments have been misinterpreted and not in anyway [sic] meant the way they have been portrayed.”

Online Editors