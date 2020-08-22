Sinn Féin councillor apologises over Lanzarote holiday

A SINN Féin councillor has apologised after admitting she went on a nearly two-week holiday to the Canary Islands in breach of the Government's Covid-19 guidelines on foreign travel.

Monaghan county councillor Cathy Bennett has confirmed she travelled to the Spanish island of Lanzarote from July 29 to August 9, saying she took the family holiday because she was unable to get a refund from the airline.

Ms Bennett said she and her family have restricted their movements since returning to Ireland and will do so for two weeks.

Spain is not on the Government green list of countries that it is possible to travel to and from without restricting movements for two weeks upon arrival back into Ireland. The overarching Government advice is that all overseas travel should be avoided unless for essential reasons.

In a statement issued by the Sinn Féin press office, Ms Bennett said: “My family and I travelled to Lanzarote from 29th July to 9th August.

“We paid for our family holiday last year and despite taking steps to secure a refund from the airline, this was not possible.

“My family and I have restricted our movements since our return to Ireland and will do so for fourteen days, in line with the public health regulations.

“Sinn Féin advised elected representatives that we should not travel abroad at this time. I offer my sincere apologies for this.”

There was no further comment from Sinn Féin.

Ms Bennett is the second councillor to confirm she travelled abroad against Government advice this week. Independent.ie revealed on Tuesday, that Social Democrats councillor Bill Clear holidayed in Spain with his family for a fortnight last month.

The Naas county councillor apologised and said he “hugely regrets” going ahead with the two-week getaway in the Costa del Sol.

Mr Clear has resigned as deputy mayor of Naas over the controversy and the Social Democrats' ruling national executive is to discuss the matter next month.

