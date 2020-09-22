Sinn Féin could propose outlawing fireworks in Northern Ireland in effort to halt spread over border

Outlawing the sale of fireworks could be proposed by Sinn Féin in the North.

Dublin Mid-West TD Mark Ward made the suggestion as he highlighted his party's Dáil motion aimed at tackling the misuse of fireworks in the South.

Mr Ward said he wants "joined up thinking" between the Gardaí and the PSNI to halt the spread of fireworks over the border.

But asked how this would work given that they can be legally sold in the North he replied: "I don't know".

He added: "That’s up to the guards to have that conversation, to communicate with each other and to come up with some tactic that will stop the fireworks from coming down to the 26 counties."

He was asked if Sinn Féin would use it's role in the Northern Ireland Executive to outlaw the sale of fireworks in the North.

Mr Ward said: "It’s something we could bring to the Executive and I’m sure they’ll discuss that if that needs to be."

Asked if it was likely to happen he said: "That’d be legislation that needs to change so I’m sure it’s something that could be brought forward and could be discussed and a decision could be made at the Executive on that."

The Dáil will debate Sinn Féin's motion on community safety and the misuse fireworks later this evening.

Mr Ward said the issue is "causing fear in communities" and fireworks are only a symptom of the "bigger problem" of anti-social behaviour which he said is increasing.

He argued that one reason for this is a reduction in the number of community Gardaí and restrictions on them working after 7pm.

Sinn Féin's motion calls for a return to numbers of community Gardaí last seen in 2010 and changes to the Garda roster .

Mr Ward said it is also "calling for some joined up thinking between the PSNI and An Garda Siochána in relation to tackling this issue [fireworks] at source."

He also says there needs to be a community awareness campaign that targets online media used by young people.

Mr Ward called on the Government parties to support Sinn Féin's motion.

