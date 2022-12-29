Sinn Féin ‘considering government with Fine Gael’, claims Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín believes Sinn Féin 'is morphing into Fianna Fáil', adding that 'it will go any direction if feels necessary to get votes'. Photo: Frank McGrath

The leader of Aontú claims Sinn Féin is considering government with Fine Gael.

Meath West TD Peadar Tóibín has seen his party eclipse both People Before Profit and the Labour Party in recent polls, to stand on 4pc support and is the country’s fastest-growing party.

Asked about Aontú’s growth, the former Sinn Féin TD said: “It’s extraordinary. We won 55,000 votes during the last elections, more than PBP.

“We have 1,300 members and six elected reps from Derry to Wexford, with 60 functioning cumann across the 32 counties. We are the fifth-largest party, according to a recent Sunday Independent poll.

“Other political parties are distracted by virtue-signalling on the latest woke fashion. Aontú is different.

"We take a common-sense approach. We are not afraid to test and challenge the groupthink.”

Mr Tóibín left Sinn Féin to found his new party on the issue of abortion.

Asked if he would form coalition with his former party, he said: “It appears Sinn Féin is considering government with Fine Gael.

“After 11 years of a record housing and health crisis, this would be a serious mistake. This is not change. Aontú will not put Fine Gael back in government under any circumstances,” he said.

“Sinn Féin is morphing into Fianna Fáil. It will go any direction if feels necessary to get votes. That’s not what Ireland needs.

“We will talk to others. Our red lines include reform of the HSE and the housing sector, tackling crime and anti-social behaviour and investment in rural and regional Ireland."

Asked about a hospital consultant’s recent revelation that 95pc of parents advised of Down Syndrome in a foetus are choosing termination, Mr Tóibín said: “The abortion of children on the basis of disabilities or gender should be banned.

“We support the right to life of everyone in Irish society. The so-called pro-choice parties are implementing economic policies that make many women feel they have no choice. Under their policies, women are giving birth homeless in Ireland.

“Aontú seeks to ensure all mothers have the economic supports that allow them to raise their children to their full potential.”

On outstripping the Labour Party in support, he said Labour is “a perfect example of politicians in the Dáil bubble forgetting about the real needs of the people”.

Mr Tóibín added: “From the Government shutting down cancer, mental health, stroke and heart disease services during Covid and now refusing to investigate the resulting excess deaths, only Aontú pushed back on this.”

The party will use the next election to “crowbar real reform of the health service”, he said.

“The HSE represents all that is wrong with governance in Ireland – unaccountable senior civil senior, weak ministers and funding being diverted from hard-working front-line workers to layers of management and bureaucracy.

“The net result is horrendous conditions, record waiting lists and A&E overcrowding.”

As an all-Ireland party, he said Aontú supports Irish unity “because it makes sense”.

“Allowing the Tories a say over any part of Ireland causes us serious damage. We want the administrations north and south to start planning, funding and delivering services together.

“This would make services cheaper to run, more efficient and better for people.”