Sinn Féin confirms two party supporters based in Serbia are involved in managing its Facebook accounts

Sinn Féin has confirmed two party supporters based in Serbia are involved in managing their Facebook accounts.

The party said their Facebook accounts are managed in Ireland but admitted two supporters based in Eastern Europe “help out” on their social media team.

They also confirmed a member of their social media team is based in Germany and is involved in managing their Facebook accounts.

Sinn Féin did not provide any details on what work their overseas supporters do.

The admission came after Fine Gael Senator John Cummins called on the party to explain why Sinn Féin’s Facebook accounts were being managed by people based in Serbia and Germany.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald’s account along with those of several senior TDs are been managed by people outside the island of Ireland, according to political transparency information on Facebook.

Facebook ad library data shows Sinn Féin’s main account has been managed by people in Ireland, the UK, Germany and Serbia. Meanwhile, Ms McDonald’s account has been operated by people based in Ireland, the UK and Germany.

Other Sinn Féin members whose accounts have been managed from Germany include Eoin Ó Broin, Pearse Doherty, David Cullinane, Martin Kenny, Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Matt Carthy and Donnachadh O Laoghaire among many others.

Fine Gael Senator John Cummins said Sinn Féin has “serious questions” to answer about why their social media accounts are being managed by people outside the island of Ireland.

“The main Sinn Féin Ireland page is managed by numerous administrators including two based in Serbia and one in Germany. Data from Sinn Féin’s Facebook ad library shows 26 out of 37 of its Dáil representatives have a German-based Facebook administrator,” Mr Cummins said.

“Why is it necessary that party leader Deputy Mary Lou McDonald has a Facebook account which is also managed in Germany? Why is the page of Northern leader, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill overseen by someone in Serbia?” he added.

Mr Cummins said he plans to raise the issue with Facebook when they come before an Oireachtas Committee tomorrow to discuss electoral reform.

“The party must also outline how these services are paid for. As they are outside the State, it is impossible for a regulatory body in Ireland to monitor this aspect of their digital operation, both from the perspective of the direct advertising media spend and any associated fees,” the senator said.

“Two key questions are how long have these connections with Serbia and Germany been in place and has this spend has been declared in Sinn Féin’s Exchequer and/or Election returns? If not, this represents a potentially very significant breach. It also begs the question of where the funding comes from to sustain this operation?

“The party’s attempts to fundraise outside of the State and take out expensive adverts to further its political cause have already been exposed and this latest revelation raises a number of questions that the party must now answer.

“The Irish public deserves to know why the party’s Facebook pages are being controlled by forces outside of the State and what relationship does Sinn Féin, its candidates, or its officials have with Germany or Serbia?” he added.

In a statement, A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: "Sinn Féin advertising on Facebook is managed in Ireland; in full compliance with Facebook's advertising policies.

"A party supporter who is now based in Germany works for our social media team. In Serbia, we have two party supporters who occasionally help out our social media team. This information is publicly listed on Facebook.

"There is no issue here - despite Fine Gael's petty attempt at spin,” the spokesperson added.

