Sinn Féin calls for special State agency to ensure parents without custody pay child maintenance

Sinn Féin has called for a separate State agency to be set up to deal with child maintenance payments to ensure payments are made and received.

This would see child support treated as a way to “lift children out of poverty” instead of being a source of income, support lone parents and keep children “central” to maintenance agreements.

Sinn Féin social protection spokesperson Claire Kerrane said that the party’s proposals are based on a system in place in Northern Ireland, which “works quite well”.

“The current situation is tough for lone parents, they are obliged to show that they have sought maintenance in order to receive their income support, primarily the Lone Parent Family support and Jobseeker’s Transition,” she said.

She said that the service would ensure that payments are “not only sought but received” by lone parents.

The Child Maintenance Service (CMS) would then put in place arrangements for payments to be made through ‘collect and transfer’, where the CMS would collect the payment from non-custodial parents and pay it to the other parents.

This would be put in place in domestic abuse cases, or situations where parents without custody refuse to make any payment.

Parents would also have the option to put in place their own arrangements or if parents cannot agree on the amount that should be paid, but agree that an amount should be paid, the agency would step in and decide on the amount.

“It’s really important that we have enforcement powers, it’s important that in the first instance, that they have strong links to Revenue, so that if a non-custodial parent is working, that [the payment] can be deducted at source, be that social welfare or from income from work,” said Ms Kerrane.

She said that such a State agency would be able to step in and look at the income of the parent without custody and decide an amount which is affordable for them.

The Department of Social Protection currently has a Liable Relatives Unit, which contacts non-custodial parents for a contribution when lone parents with custody seek the Lone Parent Payment.

“That’s a contribution that’s paid to recoup the State’s cost in actually paying the Lone Parent Family Payment in the first place, it’s not actually seeking maintenance,” Ms Kerrane said.

She said that between January 2020 and February 2021, 7,000 orders were issued by the liable relatives unit by the Department of Social Protection to non-custodial parents who had not made contributions.