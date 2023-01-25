Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald, Cork South Central candidate Donnchadh O' Laoghaire, Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams and the party's finance spokesman Pearse Doherty at the party's final press conference of the 2016 General Election campaign at the National Gallery, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald, Cork South Central candidate Donnchadh O' Laoghaire, Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams and the party's finance spokesman Pearse Doherty at the party's final press conference of the 2016 General Election campaign at the National Gallery, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sinn Féin has been forced to reveal more than €2,000 in undeclared elections expenses related to the 2016 General Election.

The party will now file yet another amendment to their Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) election declaration after the Irish Independent revealed they failed to pay a bill for venue hire seven years ago.

Mary Lou McDonald’s party finally paid the Royal Irish Academy today for use of their venue during their election campaign after details of the unpaid invoice was published.

Ms McDonald along with Sinn Féin deputy leader Pearse Doherty have led the charge in criticising Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe over his failure to properly declare election donations from businessman Michael Stone.

However, it has now emerged they have made significant errors in their own party election declarations for the same campaign that sparked controversy for Mr Donohoe.

In an unprecedented move the party published details of their spending on venue hire after failing to detail any of the expenses in their official submissions to Sipo.

Read More

After initially ignoring queries from the Irish Independent about their election expenses, the Sinn Féin press office detailed how they now have to contact Sipo to alert them to missing the €2,160.70 on their declaration.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said the party held 23 press events during the 2016 General Election campaign with most taking place in the party’s headquarters or in “outdoor public spaces”.

However, the spokesperson also admitted six press conferences were held at other indoor venues that “should have been included in our election return seven years ago”. “We regret that they were not,” he added.

He said the total value of the hire of these venues was €2,160.70.

“All these invoices - bar one - were paid at the time. The remaining invoice has now been paid,” he added.

The unpaid bill related to two events in the Royal Irish Academy. It was only paid after attention was brought to the fact Sinn Féin did not pay for use of the venue seven years ago.

“Our election return will be amended as appropriate and returned to Sipo. The maximum amount permitted to be spent by Sinn Féin in the 2016 general election campaign, per Sipo rules, was €229,000 at a national level. Even with the addition of these invoices, Sinn Féin's election expenses were less than a third of this amount,” the spokesperson added.

The party said they spent €360 hiring the Westin Hotel, €397 on Wynns Hotel, €600 on two events at the Royal Irish Academy, €250 on the Gresham Hotel and €553 on the National Gallery.

“All invoices, bar that for the Royal Irish Academy, were paid at the time. The invoice in respect of the Royal Irish Academy has now been paid,” the spokesperson said.