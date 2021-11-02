Sinn Féin accused of withdrawing Bill that would ‘effectively ban’ onshore wind farms

Sinn Féin has been accused of withdrawing Dáil legislation seeking to impose new regulations on wind farms over fears it will damage the party’s reputation during the Cop26 event in Scotland.

Fine Gael claimed Sinn Féin withdrew a Bill from the Dáil this week which it said is a “defacto ban on all onshore wind power” as it coincided with world leaders gathering in Glasgow to discuss climate action.

Fine Gael Senator John McGahon said Sinn Féin's Wind Turbine Regulation Bill 2020 had the potential to ban wind farms from being within ten times the height of a turbine’s blade at its highest point from the nearest house. “This onerous condition would for all intents and purposes ban onshore wind in Ireland,” Mr McGahon said.

“It also states we wouldn’t trade energy until it is deemed an excess product. This is just a fundamental misunderstanding of how our electricity grid works. It would also likely be in contravention of our European treaties and directives.

Read More

“It’s a populist, ill-conceived proposal and is yet another example of Sinn Féin’s weakness on climate. It shows the flaw at the heart of their policies. Populist ideas with no roots in reality.”

Mr McGahon said the Bill “undermines Sinn Féin’s claim to support climate action”.

“No doubt for Sinn Féin, a magic wind turbine will deliver renewable energy in the same way their magic money tree will pay for all their promises,” he added.

Sinn Féin said the Bill was withdrawn by Brian Stanley, who drafted the legislation in 2014, and he is now working with party’s environment spokesperson Darren O’Rourke on drafting an updated version.

A party spokesperson said: “We are committed to ensuring that community consultation is at the core of developing wind energy across Ireland and ensuring that this area is properly regulated. This will be reflected in an updated Bill which Sinn Féin will bring forward.”

The spokesperson added: “This Bill has nothing to do with offshore wind power.”