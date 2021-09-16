HIGHER Education Minister Simon Harris has denied leaking the appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN envoy from Cabinet and said he is “very seriously” considering a complaint to the Dáil’s disciplinary committee.

Speaking in Grangegorman, Dublin, Mr Harris said the allegation made by Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy in the Dáil was “an extraordinary abuse of Dáil privilege”.

On RTÉ Radio One’s News At One today, Mr Carthy said he stood over his Dáil comments, despite having no evidence of his own.

On the TU Dublin campus today, Mr Harris said Mr Carthy's RTÉ interview was "quite extraordinary" and that he was "going to consider very strongly" a complaint to the Dáil Committee on Procedure following the deputy's remarks.

"Dáil privileges is there for very specific reasons and it's certainly not there to engage in tittle tattle, which I think is effectively Deputy Carthy repeating what he believed to be general knowledge," Mr Harris said

"He was making a very serious charge on the record of the house in the absence of my presence there because I was unavoidably somewhere else. It is untrue and it is a misuse Dáil privilege."

Read More

The Wicklow TD said he was not aware of a sting operation allegedly carried out against him by junior Minister Patrick O'Donovan, describing it as an "interesting concept" that he "heard a lot about over the summer months".

"The first thing I’d say is I have conversations with many, many, many colleagues about many, many things. Firstly, I've never noticed even in reading the story how there's any connection between the allegations and those conversations and any emergence of any information from Cabinet.

"I've never read about how there's any linkage and I am also around Leinster House long enough to know that stories can get embellished," he said.

Mr Harris said that he has spoken to the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar who is “completely taken aback” by the claim from Mr Carthy. He said he had not spoken to the Taoiseach yet about the latest twist in the Zappone saga. Mr Harris said it was always a matter for the Taoiseach if he wished to launch an investigation into the Cabinet leak.

"Information emerging from Cabinet isn't a new phenomenon, the rules are clear in relation to it," he said.

Asked if he would challenge Mr Carthy to make the allegation outside the Dáil, Mr Harris said he has "more things to be doing" than challenging Sinn Féin on this.

When asked about reports that a Cabinet minister had been questioned by Leo Varadkar in the aftermath of the alleged sting operation, Mr Harris said he has many conversations with his party leader and that he had not been questioned about the leak.

"The Tánaiste is very clear and his comments are very clear on the record of Dáil today in relation to him not having any suspicion or evidence of any Cabinet leak," he said.

Mr Harris noted that Mr Varadkar had been captured shaking his head when Mr Carthy made his claims under Dáil privilege.

Asked if he was aware of any alleged sting operation carried out by Mr O'Donovan beyond what he had read in the media, Mr Harris said he "was not aware of being a part of any so-called sting operation" and said the term sting was usually applied "to very serious matters".

Also speaking in Grangegorman alongside Mr Harris, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the allegation made against Mr Harris was "outrageous" and described him as "really critical member of our Government". He also said he was not aware of Mr O'Donovan carrying out an alleged sting operation.

Earlier today in the Dáil, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also accused Sinn Féin of “abuse of Dáil privilege” by naming Mr Harris, which he said showed, “they would trample upon people’s rights in Government”.

The Fine Gael leader rounded on Sinn Féin deputy leader Pearse Doherty after Mr Carthy’s statement on Wednesday during a debate on his party’s confidence motion in Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, over the Zappone controversy.

On Wednesday, Mr Carthy told TDs that “rather than dealing with the debacle Fine Gael were running a sting operation to expose that Simon Harris had leaked the appointment from the Cabinet meeting because that is how business is done”.

The allegations have been strenuously denied by Mr Harris, but details of an alleged sting operation by a junior minister, who was named by Independent.ie as OPW Minister and Fine Gael Limerick TD Patrick O’Donovan, has sparked further unrest in the party.

Today in the Dáil, Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty challenged the Fine Gael leader about these allegations. He asked if Mr Varadkar had discussed these important issues with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Mr Varadkar said what Deputy Carthy had done was wrong and amounted to an abuse of parliamentary privilege. He said it was an allegation against a Cabinet member based on rumour without any evidence whatever.

“I have no evidence that particular leak which you refer to was done by a Cabinet member. It wasn’t even accurate – and at least it wasn’t entirely correct – and I have yet to see any evidence to that effect,” Mr Varadkar said.

The Tánaiste said he hoped the Dáil Committee on Procedure and Privileges would deal with the issue.

“If that’s the way they [Sinn Féin] behave in Opposition, imagine how they would trample upon people’s rights if they were allowed into Government,” Mr Varadkar charged.

During the hot-tempered debate Mr Harris also intervened to strongly deny the Sinn Féin allegations. The Higher Education Minister said he could not attend the Wednesday Dáil session when the allegations were originally made.

“What was said in my view was an abuse of Dáil privilege – and I want the record of this House to show that it is untrue,” Mr Harris said.

The Fine Gael leader also referred back to a Dáil incident in 2015, when the now Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald, also used Dáil privilege to name six people who allegedly had illegal off-shore bank accounts and cheated on tax. He said the Dáil Committee on Procedures and Priveleges had found against Ms McDonald – but no action was taken.

Today Deputy Carthy said he stands by accusing Minister Harris of leaking Cabinet details, despite admitting that he had no evidence.

Speaking to RTÉ today, Mr Carthy said: “I am aware of what I said and the exact wording of what I said and I am aware that it is general knowledge and generally accepted knowledge.

"My actions and my statement in the Dáil was completely consistent with the principal and reason parliamentary privilege is in place.”

Asked if he has any evidence that Minister Harris leaked the Cabinet information, he said: “No, because I didn’t carry out the sting operation Fine Gael did.”

The Sinn Féin TD claimed that Fine Gael conducted a sting operation to catch out who leaked the information, however, he had no evidence for this either but said it “has been the subject of numerous media commentary over the past eight weeks” and that he’s not aware of “any assertion from Fine Gael that those stories were untrue.”

Asked if he spoke to the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Ceann Comhaire or Sinn Féin leader about the accusation before making it, he said “no” and added: “I won’t because the sting was conducted by a junior minister within Fine Gael.”

Mr Carthy also said he hasn’t gone to the gardaí about it and won’t in the future because “I haven’t got the basis of the evidence because that evidence is in the hands of Fine Gael and I would encourage them to do so”.

Speaking about the controversy today, Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe has said an alleged sting operation to expose leaking from Cabinet is “petty” and “childish” - but that he is not sure if it actually happened.

“I think this is childish behaviour,” the Wexford TD told Morning Mix with Alan Corcoran on South East Radio on Thursday. “I think the Government has far more important business to get on with.”

Mr Kehoe said he told Fine Gael colleagues that the party’s recent think-in that “we’ll leave the stings to the bees”.

The Wexford TD told his local radio station: “If people at Cabinet want to leak, there are other people there to take their places. This is childish behaviour that the Government has little time to deal with.”

He said he did not believe Mr O’Donovan was “trying to shaft anybody because I am not sure who was involved, there is talk of who was involved in the sting… but I am only going by media speculation”.

He said it was up to the leadership of Fine Gael to set up an investigation if they wanted to.

“Anybody that is involved in this sort of petty behaviour, I actually think they should be involved in petty behaviour if that is the case,” Mr Kehoe said.

“I don’t believe there was any sort of a sting operation set up to try and damage Minister Harris or Minister O'Donovan set up a sting operation. It was reported in the media, I read it the same as everybody else, but I am not sure if that is the full truth, I don’t know.”

He said he would welcome it if Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy, who made the allegation against Mr Harris on the Dáil record on Wednesday night, had “the courage” to repeat the allegations outside the Dáil. “I would love to see him doing that, if he has the courage and conviction in his thoughts. If he does the same on the plinth of the Dáil today.”

Read More

More to follow…