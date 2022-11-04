Simon Harris selling €43,500 Audi after taxpayer provides new state car

Simon Harris's Audi A6 which he is selling for €43,500

FOR SALE: Minister’s luxury car, now surplus to requirements.

After being provided with a new State car by the taxpayer, with a garda driver, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris is selling his own private high-end vehicle.

His Audi A6 is on the market for €43,500.

An ad for the sale was posted on the minister’s social media account this week, but it was deleted minutes later.

The minister is reshuffling his transport and is expected to buy another more family-friendly car for personal use.

The 2019 sleek black Audi comes with all the usual modern features and is said to be extremely quick and well looked after. The 2-litre engine has 83,500km on the clock. The sale is being handled by a respected dealership.

Being chauffeured around in a State car has often been contentious as it is viewed as a perk of the job.

Ministers were mostly switched over to Government cars with garda close protection officer drivers last month following a security review.

Expand Close Higher Education Minister Simon Harris / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Higher Education Minister Simon Harris

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris recommended the shift from civilian drivers amid security concerns. It marks the return to the system in place up to 2011. Since then only the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Minister for Justice and certain other office holders had garda drivers for security reasons.

The remainder of Cabinet ministers had to provide their own car and their civilian drivers were paid for by the taxpayer.

The Garda says there is enough intelligence to suggest a potential threat against all members of the Cabinet based on their monitoring of those involved in far-right anti-vaccine movements.

But the changeover has caused some difficulties.

There have also been complaints over the years about drivers having to drop minister’s children to school and collect shopping

Green Party ministers have been resisting plans to move to State cars with garda drivers.

Eamon Ryan, Catherine Martin and Roderic O’Gorman have environmental objections as there are no electric vehicles in the ministerial fleet, and other concerns. Mr Ryan frequently cycles around Dublin, and takes public transport when he can.

Fianna Fáil ministers Charlie McConalogue and Norma Foley were also opposed to replacing their civilian drivers.

Attorney General Paul Gallagher landed in controversy during his previous term in the post.

Way back in the summer of 2009, a State car travelled from Dublin transporting his dog to Kerry, where the AG was on holiday. The Government stressed the primary reason for the journey was to deliver urgent paperwork to Mr Gallagher while at his holiday home and the dog was merely hitching a lift.

And there have also been complaints over the years about drivers having to drop minister’s children to school and collect shopping.

During the Rainbow government’s term, a ministerial driver complained about being asked to run errands.