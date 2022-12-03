Simon Harris reveals hopes for his political future as Cabinet reshuffle looms

Simon Harris, Minister for Third Level Education, says he hopes to play a continued role in Government when the Cabinet reshuffle takes place in a fortnight’s time.

Speaking exclusively to the Irish Independent, Mr Harris, who was Minister for Health at the start of the pandemic, said: “I've always tried to take a view of this that you only worry about what's within your control.

“What's within my control is doing the best job I possibly can,” he said.

“This is a fascinating Department —one that didn't exist two and a half years ago. What I’ve really tried to do is to shine a light on issues that probably didn't get the policy attention or the funding in the past that they needed.

“So I've enjoyed this challenge. I've enjoyed other challenges as well in the past, and I’ll enjoy challenges in the future.”

Asked if he had a job to finish in the Department and would therefore like to stay for another two and a half years, Mr Harris replied: “In politics, as we know, your in-tray and out-tray are never empty in any Department. Sure wasn't I Minister for Health in the middle of a global pandemic, until the change in Government happened?

“So we'll see what happens on the on December 17, but I'm really enjoying this role and hoping to continue to play a positive role in Government.”

Meanwhile Mr Harris addressed criticism by Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary of Eamon Ryan, leader of the Green Party, who he said was like a “drunken tourist” in Sharm el-Sheikh in advocating additional aviation taxes.

“Michael is Michael. isn’t he? This is what Michael says and he has a very good way of getting the attention of those in the media by saying things that are colourful in terms of the language.

“Eamon is is a good colleague, and we're all delivering a Programme for Government. I don't think it's earth-shattering to say Michael O’Leary is known for using colourful language to put across his point of view. But Eamon is doing a good job.”