Simon Harris lays down law: Minister's comments on drugs scourge could be indicator he’s positioning for Fine Gael leadership

Twenty-one years ago, bright-eyed teenager Simon Harris was on the cusp of joining Fianna Fáil, and was well-known to those in his orbit for campaigning for improved supports for his brother Adam, who had been diagnosed with Asperger’s.

Back then, sitting in his study, surrounded by shelves of books at his home in Greystones, Co Wicklow, the precocious 15-year-old schoolboy told Sunday Independent journalist Liz Kearney: “People lack the confidence to take on the establishment.”

She asked him where he got his confidence to take it on.

“I just don’t know,” he said, laughing.

A photo accompanying the 2002 article shows his younger brother Adam (now CEO of autism charity AsIAm) resting his arm on Harris’s shoulder.

Maximum sentences for ramming garda cars will rise from seven to 12 years

The now Fine Gael Higher and Further Education Minister, who is also overseeing the justice portfolio while Helen McEntee is on maternity leave, has since joined the establishment he spoke about back then.

Harris said he keeps in touch with McEntee on the reforms and new laws being brought forward in the Department of Justice while she is absent.

“I’m very conscious that a lot of the work I have to do between now and the summertime is work that Helen started.”

With around four months left in the job, the interim justice minister has promised a major crackdown on anti-social behaviour and abuses of frontline workers and gardaí.

Adam and Simon Harris in the 'Sunday Independent' in 2002. Photo: David Conachy

Whatsapp Adam and Simon Harris in the 'Sunday Independent' in 2002. Photo: David Conachy

For the first time, gardaí will be stationed at train stations, and the maximum sentences for attacks on officers and frontline workers will be increased from seven years to 12, including for the ramming of garda cars.

Bodycams for gardaí will be trialled before the end of the year, ahead of a full rollout next year.

The changes will be part of the updated justice plan, which will be published at the end of this month and will include a review of garda powers and of anti-social behaviour orders.

Officers will be placed in Heuston and Connolly train stations, where they will monitor CCTV and be ready to help passengers at short notice.

There have long been calls for gardaí to police public transport, and the “new garda transport hub” will opened in Heuston next month and in Connolly some time later. This will be a “significant step forward”, Mr Harris said.

The Citizens’ Assembly ‘doesn’t have a predetermined outcome’

After our interview, he headed to O’Connell Street to join Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe to unveil a new garda station.

Fine Gael’s image as a party of “law and order” is something Leo Varadkar has been keen to emphasise since returning to the top job.

Law and order, An Garda Síochána and defamation reforms were the three areas Varadkar asked Harris to focus on during his time at Justice — and he has not disappointed.

Only a few weeks into the job, he made headlines when he told the Dáil there is a direct link between snorting cocaine at the weekend and murder.

His comments on casual drug use came as the Government established a Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use.

They raised eyebrows among some colleagues, with one Fine Gael minister noting they conflicted with a possible softening of the law on drugs as a result of the Citizens’ Assembly’s findings.

Simon and Adam Harris in 2013. Photo: Garry O'Neill

Whatsapp Simon and Adam Harris in 2013. Photo: Garry O'Neill

“I don’t believe it’s at odds at all,” the minister said, adding that there was a very big difference between recognising and addressing the plight of somebody who has fallen into addiction and saying that taking drugs in a social setting is helping to feed criminality. The latter is a statement of fact, he said.

The Citizens’ Assembly “doesn’t have a predetermined outcome”, and is also examining the “harmful impact of drugs and how you can reduce it”.

“As Justice Minister, it’s my job today to speak about the law of the land. And the law of the land today is very clear in relation to drug use,” he said.

Sinn Féin TD Dessie Ellis told the Dáil that cocaine is a “major substance” in society nowadays, and added that it could be seen “even in Dáil Éireann”.

In response, Harris told a press conference that week that anyone who has knowledge of drug use in Leinster House should report it to gardaí.

He said he is concerned there is a growing acceptance of recreational drug use and that narcotics are now stronger.

“The potency of things people are taking, I’ve been informed, are very different,” he said. “What the gardaí are seeing now, in terms of the drugs that are available, is even more concerning than it was in previous years.”

Another issue being addressed is the problem of offenders spiking someone’s drink on a night out. Currently the maximum sentence for this offence is three years, but that is set to be increased.

Spiking a drink means putting drugs or alcohol into a drink without the drinker knowing. So-called “date rape drugs” can be used to spike a drink before a sexual assault, according to the HSE.

Fine Gael senators, led by Regina Doherty, will shortly bring forward proposed legislation making spiking a standalone offence with a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

Mr Harris believes the current three-year maximum is “too low”.

He suggested sentences should be longer for perpetrators who spike victims’ drinks and then sexually assault them, which may need to be clarified in the proposals currently being brought by the Fine Gael senators.

The minister said the courts should be able to recognise that spiking was an “aggravating factor” in the sexual assault crime.

“Do we think the bill is a good start? We do. But we do need to tease it through and see how best to do it.”

As well as tackling drug cartels, justice ministers are often called on to speed up the administration of justice. For that reason, an additional 24 judges will be appointed this year and 20 more next year.

On the subject of the Burke family, who have been in the news, Harris said he did not want to comment on any individual case, and instead emphasised the importance of the administration of justice.

There was high drama last week when sacked teacher Enoch Burke’s brother, Simeon, was charged with threatening and abusive behaviour after disturbances at the Court of Appeal.

‘Politics is all about circumstance, about dealing with issues as they arise’

Enoch Burke’s dealings with the courts have been well documented after he clashed with school management over a request from the then principal to call a trans-gender pupil by a new name and their preferred pronouns.

Last year, his mother Martina Burke repeatedly interrupted his sister Ammi’s hearing at the Workplace Relations Commission. Ammi’s case was later thrown out.

“It’s always very important that people working in the courts and people going about their business in the courts can do so free from any kind of impediment,” Harris said.

His Fine Gael colleagues believe he has already positioned himself as a party leadership contender and future Taoiseach — the prospect of Helen McEntee, who made history when she took maternity leave while in the Cabinet, and Simon Harris going head to head has been mooted.

Party members see the wave of new legislation and reforms brought over the line by Mr Harris in the past three months, as well as his tough talk on recreational drug use, as a pitch for promotion.

He declined to confirm if he wants to be Fine Gael leader one day, saying: “You know my answer on this because I give this answer every time I’m asked the question. I wouldn’t rule it out. I wouldn’t rule it in.

“If a vacancy arose at some point in the future, I might consider it. I also might not consider it. It’s just something that simply doesn’t arise.”

The maybe future party leader was already politically engaged at the age of 15, joined Young Fine Gael at 16, was elected a councillor at 22 and took his seat in the Dáil at 24.

Why does he refuse to say if he wants to be Taoiseach?

“That’s not how politics works,” he said. “Politics is all about circumstance. It’s all about dealing with issues as they arise. It’s not one of those careers where you can get involved and kind of neatly plan.

"I look at every opportunity I’m given and say: ‘Can I get something done here?’”