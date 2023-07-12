Simon Coveney will still recuse himself from Cabinet meetings despite brother’s RTÉ resignation

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney will continue to recuse himself from Cabinet meetings on RTÉ after his brother Rory Coveney stepped down from the embattled broadcaster’s executive board.

Rory Coveney, the former RTÉ director of strategy, announced on Monday he would be resigning to allow the incoming Director General Kevin Bakhurst have a “fresh lead team”.

Simon Coveney, the deputy leader of Fine Gael, rescued himself from a number of Cabinet meetings where the issue of RTÉ was raised due to his brother being centrally involved in the on-going controversy.

Speaking at an event in Dublin, the minister said he believes he should continue to recuse himself from meetings even now his brother, who took responsibility for the €2m loss to the taxpayer on the Late Late Show Toy Show Musical, has resigned from RTÉ.

“I think it is appropriate for me given the fact one of my siblings was on the executive board that I didn’t and don’t get involved in the public debates and discussions around the reforms within RTÉ and I think that’s the appropriate thing to do and I think most people will expect that,” Mr Coveney said.

The minister said there is a “very robust committee system” that has been “trying to establish the truth” while the Government has agreed to put in place two separate reviews of RTÉ.

“I think across Government we want to see renewal in RTÉ that can ensure public service broadcasting is enhanced and that we learn lessons from what we witnessed over the last number of weeks and RTÉ will in time be stronger for that,” he said.

“We have a new director general in RTÉ who is just finding his feet. He will be in committee tomorrow and I think we need to support him in the new challenges he faces and the new structures he is putting in place but the government needs to ask the right questions which we will,” he added.

Mr Coveney said “everyone is concerned” by what has emerged in about RTÉ over recent weeks and added “why there is such a fundamental process of reform is on going”.

“I think as a government we need to support that process and we will,” he said.

Rory Coveney faced tough questioning during a number of Oireachtas committee meetings about his role in spending millions of taxpayer’s money the Toy Show Musical. The RTÉ executive said he was proud of the Christmas panto despite the millions of euros it lost.

