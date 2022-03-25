Foreign Affairs Minster Simon Coveney was whisked away from an event in Belfast by the PSNI after an armed hijacking in the area.

The Irish Independent understands a vehicle was hijacked in the city this morning by armed individuals who forced the driver to bring them to a venue where Mr Coveney was making a speech.

An army team has been called to assess a device found in the back of the van.

Mr Coveney was addressing the Building Common Ground event by the John and Pat Hume Foundation at the Houban Centre on the Crumlin Road in Belfast.

After being alerted to a problem, the minister told the audience he had to leave and hoped to be back in a few minutes.

However, he was escorted from the area by armed gardaí and members of the PSNI. He is now said to be in a “secure location”. .

Other attendees were also evacuated from the building and a 400m cordon has been put in place.

In Belfast with @Humefoundation to honour John & Pat’s legacy of peace for all communities. Saddened & frustrated that someone has been attacked & victimised in this way and my thoughts are with him & his family. My thanks to ⁦@PoliceServiceNI⁩ https://t.co/bs9LvTKBHW — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) March 25, 2022

The driver of the vehicle was in tears inside the venue after alerting security officials to the incident and apologising to attendees for being forced to drive to the site.

Mr Coveney said he is “saddened and frustrated that someone has been attacked and victimised in this way and my thoughts are with him and his family”.

Tim Attwood, secretary of the Hume Foundation, told Reuters: "There is a security alert and the PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) are currently assessing the situation. Everyone has had to evacuate the centre,"

The PSNI said officers are currently in attendance of a security alert at the Crumlin Road area of North Belfast.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

Worrying situation in Belfast today at the Building Common Ground event. These mindless thugs won’t deter the John and Pat Hume Foundation from carrying out their work to further peace. — Colum Eastwood 🇺🇦 (@columeastwood) March 25, 2022

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the Hume Foundation “is an organisation dedicated to promoting peace and reconciliation”.

"The attack on them and on Simon Coveney this morning is an attempt to drag us back that will never, ever succeed,” he said.

The United Kingdom lowered its Northern Ireland-related terrorism threat level for the first time in more than a decade on Tuesday, with police saying operations against Irish nationalist militants were making attacks less likely.

It is unclear whether the event will resume but sources suggested it may be difficult due to the investigation which is now taking place.

More to follow...