Fr John Graven carries out a funeral service in the car park at Holy Cross Church in north Belfast due to the security alert in the nearby Houben Centre. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is told he must be evacuated from the John and Pat Hume foundation event in north Belfast.

LOYALIST paramilitaries are thought to be behind a terrorist attack on a peace event in Belfast which was being addressed by Simon Coveney

Government sources believe the Foreign Affairs Minister was the target of the attack which saw an innocent man forced to drive a van containing a potentially explosive device to the venue.

Mr Coveney was speaking at the Building Common Ground event by the John and Pat Hume Foundation at the Houban Centre on the Crumlin Road in Belfast.

The Government believe the attack was planned in advance and is linked to the on-going debate over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Politician on all sides of the divide in Northern Ireland have condemned the incident.

A van was hijacked at gunpoint in loyalist area of Belfast before the driver was forced to bring a number of armed individuals to a venue where the minister was speaking.

Mr Coveney had to stop mid-speech after his security team told him they needed to urgently leave the building. He was escorted to a ‘secure location’ by gardaí and the PSNI.

An army bomb disposal team was called to the scene after a canister described as “suspicious” was found in the van outside the venue.

Mr Coveney has been the target of loyalist harassment in the past. His image was placed on anti-protocol banners that were displayed in a number of loyalist areas at the end of last year.

However, the bomb attack signals a huge and unexpected escalation in violent loyalist opposition to the Brexit protocol arrangements.

No group is expected to claim the attack but there are concerns that this escalation in activity could continue into the summer months.

The bomb consisted of a large cylinder, thought to contain flammable liquid along with what appeared to be a detonation device attached.

A controlled explosion was carried out by army technical officers at the scene. A large bang was heard shortly after 1pm on Friday afternoon.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson condemned the incident, saying those who cling to violence had little support, while Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis expressed “solidarity” with Mr Coveney.

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane said: “The attack on an event involving Minister Simon Coveney at North Belfast’s Houben Centre today is disgraceful.

“Those behind the van hijacking which was left on church grounds have no place in society.”

Local priest Fr Gary Donegan, who also spoke at the event, explained Mr Coveney was about five minutes into his speech when it was interrupted.

“I saw the close protection team, beckoning towards me, and I was wondering what are they asking me for?

“They turned around and said to me that someone had been hijacked at gunpoint and had driven a van with an alleged device into the ground and we need to get the minister out of there and get the place evacuated.

“So immediately, we had to get the minister away.”

He described evacuating the building, which he said was a “local community hub”, and said a funeral had been cancelled by the evacuation.

“Whatever mindless people did what they did today, forget about the actual event itself, but there’s a family grieving who now didn’t even have a funeral.”

After being alerted to a problem, the minister told the audience he had to leave and hoped to be back in a few minutes.

A 400m cordon has been put in place meaning the funeral had to take place on the street.

In Belfast with @Humefoundation to honour John & Pat’s legacy of peace for all communities. Saddened & frustrated that someone has been attacked & victimised in this way and my thoughts are with him & his family. My thanks to ⁦@PoliceServiceNI⁩ https://t.co/bs9LvTKBHW — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) March 25, 2022

The driver of the vehicle was in tears inside the venue after alerting security officials to the incident and apologising to attendees for being forced to drive to the site.

Mr Coveney said he is “saddened and frustrated that someone has been attacked and victimised in this way and my thoughts are with him and his family”.

Expand Close Fr John Graven carries out a funeral service in the car park at Holy Cross Church in north Belfast due to the security alert in the nearby Houben Centre. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fr John Graven carries out a funeral service in the car park at Holy Cross Church in north Belfast due to the security alert in the nearby Houben Centre. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Tim Attwood, secretary of the Hume Foundation, told Reuters: "There is a security alert and the PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) are currently assessing the situation. Everyone has had to evacuate the centre."

I am aware of reports of an ongoing security alert in Belfast.



I am being kept up to date and I am in regular contact with the PSNI.



Solidarity with @simoncoveney and all those impacted. — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) March 25, 2022

The PSNI said officers are currently in attendance of a security alert at the Crumlin Road area of North Belfast.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

Worrying situation in Belfast today at the Building Common Ground event. These mindless thugs won’t deter the John and Pat Hume Foundation from carrying out their work to further peace. — Colum Eastwood 🇺🇦 (@columeastwood) March 25, 2022

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the Hume Foundation “is an organisation dedicated to promoting peace and reconciliation”.

"The attack on them and on Simon Coveney this morning is an attempt to drag us back that will never, ever succeed,” he said.

Former deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill condemned the actions of those who targeted an event focused on peace, reconciliation and finding common-ground.

"Those determined to cause instability & disruption will not succeed. Those of us committed to peace will not be deterred.”

The United Kingdom lowered its Northern Ireland-related terrorism threat level for the first time in more than a decade on Tuesday, with police saying operations against Irish nationalist militants were making attacks less likely.

I would say this but North Belfast is fab location to discuss building common ground.



Minister Simon Coveney addressing the Hume Foundation event. Part of a dialogue series addressing 3 sets of relationships - within NI, North ~ South, & East ~ West. pic.twitter.com/4SNd75PYeM — Amanda (@AmandaFBelfast) March 25, 2022

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said it was “hard to imagine what goes through the minds of people who engage in such reckless, futile behaviour”.

More to follow...