TANAISTE Simon Coveney warned Fianna Fáil that an immediate election would have to be called if a new 'confidence and supply' agreement was not hammered out as he stressed a minority Government "could not limp along."

Simon Coveney warns of immediate election if new 'confidence and supply' agreement cannot be agreed

However, the Cork TD said everyone within the Government hoped a new agreement with the main Opposition party could be agreed - and he rejected suggestions Fine Gael's recent surge in the polls would make an early election much more likely.

"Fine Gael does not get carried away with one or two or even half a dozen polls," he said.

"I am glad that opinion polls seem to be showing that what we are trying to do in Government is being recognised as moving the country in the right direction."

"As soon as the budget is over, I would expect Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will have negotiating teams talking to each other about whether or not the 'confidence & supply' agreement can and will be extended."

"One thing is certain though - if we don't have an extension of the 'confidence & supply' agreement, we won't have stable Government," he warned.

"We cannot limp from week to week or month to month not knowing whether the Government will survive or not because there isn't an agreement in place with the main Opposition party."

"In that scenario we would have to go to the country or the certainty that we need to provide good Government."

"But I hope that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will together be able to work that out - as the Taoiseach and I have both stated, we would have liked to have started those negotiations in the summer."

"As opposed to the middle of probably the busiest period this Government has faced yet in terms of trying to finalise a deal on Brexit, trying to finalise a budget - but we have to respect Fianna Fail's perspective on that."

Mr Coveney said Ireland faced significant issues ahead - and needed certainty in Government for the next two years.

He was speaking at the launch of the 'We Are Cork' promotion.

"There are big, big challenges ahead not least of which is Brexit," he said.

"Housing is now our No 1 priority going into this budget followed very closely in second by healthcare."

"We are working hard to give the best Government we can - working with the Independents in Government."

"We have a lot to do and we want to continue to do that."

"The Irish economy is in a much better place now than it was when Fine Gael was asked to take over the Government seven years ago with the Labour Party."

"Here in Cork we are now looking at close to 4pc unemployment which is about the lowest in the country."

"Seven years ago that was close to 15pc."

"Huge strides have been made - the Irish economy will again be the fastest growing in the EU this year for the fourth year running."

"We have the youngest economy in the EU, the fastest growing population in the EU in percentage terms so there is a lot of positives happening on the back of good policy."

He acknowledged how difficult it has been for many Irish people since 2008/2009.

"Also on the back of the sacrifices that people in their homes and businesses have been asked to make to try to fix Ireland," he said.

"The job is not done - there is a huge amount of work to do in housing and healthcare."

"Big reform and investment programmes are underway in both and we are starting to move in the right direction."

"We want the opportunity to continue to build not only a stronger economy but a fairer and stronger society as well."

Online Editors