Simon Coveney urges Israel to show 'restraint' amid Gaza clashes

On Friday, at least 15 Palestinians were killed by Israeli security forces confronting protesters, some of whom the military said had opened fire, rolled burning tyres and hurled rocks and fire bombs toward troops across the border.

In a statement this evening, Minister Coveney said: “My first thoughts are with the individuals killed or injured and their families. The situation clearly remains extremely dangerous and I call on all involved, especially the Israeli forces, to show the utmost restraint. I also support the call from the UN Secretary General for an independent and transparent investigation into these incidents.

“These events highlight the urgent need for a credible, internationally-led peace process that can address the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the pathway to two states, Israel and Palestine, living together in peace and security. Ireland and the EU are ready to play a role in developing that process, together with the US and others, and planning and investing for that brighter future.”